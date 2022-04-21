Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 21st, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Memphis Grizzlies will head to the Target Center for Game 3 of their first-round matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. After losing Game 1, the Grizzlies fought their way to grab a resounding 124-96 win in Game 2.

Ja Morant scored 23 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and recorded nine assists. Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 16 points each, while Brandon Clarke, Xavier Tillman and Ziaire Williams all scored 13 points off the bench.

Both teams were neck and neck in the first quarter, but as the game progressed, the Grizzlies began to impose their will. Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns combined to score 35 points for the Timberwolves, but that was not enough. The Grizzlies were on a rampage and eventually grabbed a stunning win.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA Playoffs 2021-22

Date & Time: Thursday, April 21,7:30 PM ET [Friday, April 22, 5:00 AM IST]

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets

The Memphis Grizzlies proved their resilience by grabbing a brilliant win over the Timberwolves. Having already tasted success, they will be looking to grab three more wins to close the series.

Ja Morant was extremely impactful in their win in Game 2. The youngster will have to continue delivering such performances for the team to succeed. Though, they have a lot of depth on their roster, which is why they finished second in the West.

A win in Game 3 would give them a lead in the series and also a win on the road. They will face a stiff challenge from the likes of Patrick Beverley and Anthony Edwards, but the Grizzlies are well equipped to thrive against such opponents.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant, G - Desmond Bane, F - Dillon Brooks, F - Jaren Jackson Jr., C - Steven Adams

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves have played some terrific basketball this season. Having added a veteran like Beverly, the team has not stepped down against any opponent. They have been terrific on the offensive end and equally solid on the defensive end.

Anthony Edwards has been a treat to watch this season, and he is carrying his stellar regular-season play into the playoffs. The youngster scored 36 points in the first game against the Grizzlies, followed by 20 points in Game 2.

He will be looking to add a few more big performances to lead the Timberwolves to a series win.

Playing at home, the T-Wolves certainly have an advantage. However, they will still have to bring their best as the Grizzlies are going to play hard. If the Grizzlies get into rhythm, things could get difficult for the Timberwolves.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - D'Angelo Russell, G - Patrick Beverley, F - Anthony Edwards, F - Jarred Vanderbilt, C - Karl - Anthony Towns

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Odds & Spreads - April 21, 2022

Team Name Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Memphis Grizzlies -125 Over 236.5 [-110] -1.5 [-110] Minnesota Timberwolves +105 Under 236.5 [-110] +1.5 [-110]

The Grizzlies are favored in this game because of the sensational season they've had up to this point. Having lost Game 1, the team responded in Game 2, which will now give them a boost.

They have the likes of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks, who have been good all year. Considering all of that, the oddsmakers have chosen the Grizzlies as favorites to come out as winners.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Tips

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant has averaged 29.4 PPG and 8.4 APG in playoffs The Grizzlies have won just two of their last 10 playoff games on the road. The total has gone over in four of the last five meetings between the two sides.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The total has gone over in the last five games for Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 28.6 PPG in his last five appearances. The Timberwolves have won seven of their last 10 playoff games at home.

Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

The Grizzlies and the Timberwolves series has lived up to the hype so far. Both sides have a young team that is determined to come out on top. However, the Grizzlies will be favorites coming into this game because of their resilience and the momentum they have after their stunning win in Game 2.

The Grizzlies have won seven of the last 10 meetings between the two teams.

The Timberwolves and the Grizzlies were the first and second ranked teams in terms of point scored per game in the regular season.

The Grizzlies have a 26-15 record while travelling on the road, while the Timberwolves have a 26-15 record when playing at home.

Where to watch the Grizzlies vs Timberwolves game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Grizzlies and the Timberwolves will be nationally telecast on TNT. Bally Sports South east and Bally Sports North will locally air it.

