Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves | Odds, Preview, and Prediction | Friday, April 29

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Preview: Can the Grizzlies close out the series on the road?

The series between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves has been must-see TV. With a multitude of young stars, the entertainment factor has been through the roof. Tonight's Game 6 should be no different.

Below, you will find a preview for both teams followed by a prediction for tonight's outcome.

"game 6."

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off an extremely emotional Game 5 victory. Ja Morant made a buzzer-beating layup to give Memphis a 111-109 win.

Memphis has shown extreme resilience in this series, coming back from multiple double-digit deficits. Ja Morant's shooting struggles have been evident, but in Game 5, Morant showed up in the 4th quarter.

The performances of Desmond Bane and Brandon Clarke have been key in helping the Grizzlies jump out to a 3-2 series lead. Last game, the Grizzlies shot 7-28 (25%) from three-point land. They will need to improve on this number if they want to secure a series clinching win on the road.

With a potential series with the Golden State Warriors looming over their heads, the Memphis Grizzlies will look to close out this series tonight in Minnesota. They will want to ensure the maximum amount of rest after this physical series.

Grind City Media @grindcitymedia Ja Morant shows once again that he rises to the challenge - literally. Ja Morant shows once again that he rises to the challenge - literally.

"Ja Morant shows once again that he rises to the challenge- literally."

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview:

"GAME SIX. A MUST-WIN."

Led by Karl Anthony-Towns and Anthony Edwards, the Minnesota Timberwolves have exceeded expectations in this series. If they had been able to maintain their 20 point leads in Games 1 and 5, they could have won the series by now.

However, the key to winning a playoff series is to focus on the present. The Timberwolves enter this must-win Game 6 with the hopes of forcing a Game 7 in Memphis.

Minnesota cannot dwell on the fact that they have consistently blown leads. Instead, they must focus on winning Game 6.

The key to victory for the Timberwolves tonight is to maintain the same level of focus throughout the entire game. Karl Anthony-Towns and Patrick Beverley seem to have become more interested in show boating rather than playing winning basketball.

The Timberwolves need to play hard for 48 minutes and possibly overtime to secure a win against the tough Grizzlies.

Prediction/Pick: Memphis Grizzlies ML (-115)

This game is going to come down to the mental toughness of each team. Memphis has shown how resilient they are, while Minnesota has shown the opposite.

After Minnesota's play-in victory, they celebrated as if they had won the finals. That seemed a little excessive, and while they have every right to celebrate a big win, there is much more to be accomplished.

The Grizzlies are the third-best road team with a 26-15 record and have all the tools to close this series out tonight.

Edited by Adam Dickson