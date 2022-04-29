Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - April 29th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at the Target Center on April 29, with the final spot in the Western Conference semifinals on the line.

In what was one of the most exciting sequences of plays in the final period, the Grizzlies secured a comeback 111-109 victory at home. They outscored the Timberwolves 37-24 in the fourth quarter.

The Timberwolves took control for much of the game, going into the fourth quarter with an 11-point lead. They now face a win-or-go home situation at home as they look to force a Game 7.

The way the Grizzlies ended their previous match-up showed they meant business, and they will be determined to wrap up the series on the road.

Match Details

Fixture – Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves | 2022 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time - Friday, April 29; 2022; 9:00 PM ET (Saturday, April 30; 2022; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue – Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

This backcourt duo has been electric throughout the season.

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane have been leading the way for the Grizzlies in this series. The Grizzlies went ahead with a 111-109 victory in Game 5, with Ja Morant scoring 18 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter – including an acrobatic buzzer-beating game-winner.

After starting the game well, the Grizzlies endured a barrage of seven three-pointers from the Timberwolves in the first quarter. Desmond Bane helped the Grizzlies match that energy, finishing the game with 25 points, including three shots from beyond the arc.

While Minnesota was ahead for a major chunk of the game, Brandon Clarke’s energy from the bench helped keep the Grizzlies within striking distance. Clarke shot a respectable 64.3%, contributing 21 points and nine offensive boards.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

PG – Ja Morant | SG – Desmond Bane | SF – Dillon Brooks | PF – Jaren Jackson | C – Xavier Tillman.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Anthony Edwards has been a breath of fresh air in Minnesota.

The Timberwolves were effective at the offensive end of the floor, with all their starters averaging at least 40% . However, it took them a while to register defensive stops. The Timberwolves outshot the Grizzlies from beyond the arc, making 14 three-pointers throughout the game, as opposed to Memphis’ seven.

Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 50 points, while D’Angelo Russell chipped in with 12. The Timberwolves looked like the better team till the third quarter, but once Ja Morant hit the accelerator, there wasn’t much they could do to stop him.

Playing at home in Game 6, the Timberwolves will look to limit Morant’s impact after they were exposed defensively in the fifth game.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

PG – D’Angelo Russell | SG – Patrick Beverly | SF – Anthony Edwards | PF – Jarred Vanderbilt | C – Karl-Anthony Towns.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Seed Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Memphis Grizzlies 2 -115 O 228.5 (-110) +1.5 (-135) Minnesota Timberwolves 7 -105 U 228.5 (-110) -1.5 (+110)

The odds are in favor of the Grizzlies winning Game 6, with both teams stealing one win apiece on the road. The Timberwolves have proven to be the better three-point shooting team in the series. Their big man Towns has led the way – which is sure to be used as a weapon to respond to Morant’s athleticism.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Tips

Memphis Grizzlies

1. The Grizzlies were 26-15 on the road this season.

2. The Grizzlies have averaged 114.8 points in the series so far.

3. Desmond Bane has averaged 23.6 points in the series.

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. The Timberwolves were 26-15 at home this season.

2. The Timberwolves have averaged 109.8 points in five games.

3. Anthony Edwards has averaged 24.2 points in the series.

Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

Playing on the road is going to be a challenge for the Grizzlies, in this matchup between two of the youngest teams in the NBA. The series has been tight so far, with the last two games going down to the final seconds.

Karl-Anthony Towns' contribution could be a make-or-break for the Timberwolves. He will need to make a sizeable contribution to secure his team a win at home.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs Timberwolves game?

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform.

