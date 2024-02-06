Memphis Grizzlies vs New York Knicks: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 6, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies will play against the New York Knicks for the second and final time this season on Tuesday. Memphis, which lost 106-94 in the first meeting, will be hoping to tie the series despite having an injury-plagued roster. Desmond Bane, Ja Morant and Marcus Smart are just three of several players who are inactive due to injuries.

The Knicks aren’t as healthy as the first time they took on the Grizzlies. New York does not have Julius Randle, Quentin Grimes, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson but it does have a deeper lineup. The Madison Square Garden crowd will give the Knicks a boost that could help them sweep the season series.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Grizzlies are on a five-game slump, losing all of them to five likely playoff-bound teams. They will take on the Knicks who are also expected to make a run for the postseason. Memphis will be hoping to be competitive after getting battered 131-91 by the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

Memphis Grizzlies vs New York Knicks: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Knicks will host the Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York at 7:30 p.m. ET. MSG and Bally Sports SE-Mem will air the game live. Streaming is available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Basketball fans can tune in to the action by listening to SiriusXM, ESPN NY 98.7 and ESPN 92.9 FM/680 AM.

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+650) vs. Knicks (-1000)

Spread: Grizzlies (+13.5) vs. Knicks (-13.5)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies (o214.0 -110) vs. Knicks (u214.0 -110)

Memphis Grizzlies vs New York Knicks: Game preview

The Memphis Grizzlies are running out of players. They have ruled out seven players while Derrick Rose, Vince Williams Jr. Santi Aldama and John Konchar are questionable. Big men Jaren Jackson Jr. and Xavier Tillman Sr. are doubtful. It will almost be a surprise if the Grizzlies can field a competitive lineup on Tuesday.

Expand Tweet

The Knicks have injuries but they’re not as riddled as the Grizzlies. Jalen Brunson, the newly-named All-Star, will lead the team. Tom Thibodeau can also lean on Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, Isaiah Hartenstein and Precious Achiuwa. They should have enough to defend their home court against the Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies vs New York Knicks: Starting lineups

It’s anybody’s guess who will play for Memphis as nearly the entire roster is on the injury report. If cleared to play, Vince Williams Jr., Jaren Jackson Jr., and Santi Aldama are starting. Luke Kennard should be guaranteed to join the first five.

The Knicks could have Jalen Brunson, Isaiah Hartenstein, Precious Achiuwa, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart.

Memphis Grizzlies vs New York Knicks: Betting tips

The over/under points prop for Jalen Brunson is 32.5 which is much higher than his regular season average of 27.3 PPG. Memphis has been playing underrated defense the entire season. But with a badly decimated lineup, they will have trouble stopping one of the NBA’s best scorers. Brunson could go over his points prop, particularly since Julius Randle isn’t around to help with the scoring burden.

Precious Achiuwa has been given more scoring responsibility with several key players out. The former Toronto Raptors big man has a 13.5 over/under points prop, which is much higher than his season average of 5.9 PPG.

Achiuwa will be asked to score to help Brunson. If the Grizzlies don’t have Xavier Tillman and Jaren Jackson, he is likely to get past his points prop.

Memphis Grizzlies vs New York Knicks: Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies are in an unenviable situation. They are scheduled to play on the road and in front of one of the loudest arenas in the NBA. The New York Knicks aren’t fully healthy but they have a deeper lineup with home-court advantage. New York could get another victory via a blowout that beats the considerable 13.5 spread.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!