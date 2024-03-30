Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic Injury Report for March 30 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Memphis Grizzlies are set to travel to the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, for a clash against the Orlando Magic. With a record of 24-49, Memphis occupies the 13th spot in the Western Conference standings.

Meanwhile, Orlando holds the fifth position in the Eastern Conference, boasting a record of 42-31. In a previous encounter this season, Memphis emerged victorious over the Magic with a narrow final score of 107-106. The tipoff for the game is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a defeat against the LA Lakers on Wednesday with a final score of 124-136. This loss marks the eighth in their last 10 games. Embarking on a three-game road trip, Memphis' first stop is in Orlando.

The Orlando Magic are fresh off a 100-97 loss on Friday against the LA Clippers. This marks the third consecutive loss for the Magic as they continue a lengthy homestand, currently standing at 3-3.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic injury report

Memphis Grizzlies injury report for March 30

The Grizzlies have listed nine players on their injury report: John Konchar (heel) and Santi Aldama (illness) are doubtful.

Meanwhile, Yuta Watanabe (personal), Vince Williams Jr. (knee), Desmond Bane (back soreness), Marcus Smart (finger), Derrick Rose (groin/back), Ziaire Williams (hip) and Ja Morant (right shoulder) are out.

Player Status Injury Yuta Watanabe out personal John Konchar doubtful heel Vince Williams out knee Desmond Bane out back soreness Santi Aldama doubtful illness Marcus Smart out finger Derrick Rose out groin/back Ziaire Williams out hip Ja Morant out right shoulder surgery

What happened to Desmond Bane?

Desmond Bane will sit out for Saturday's matchup against the Orlando Magic after making his return against the LA Lakers, where he notched a career-best 16 assists.

He is reportedly dealing with back soreness, which has kept him out of contention, due to which he has only played in four games since Jan. 12. Bane will have his next chance to suit up against the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Orlando Magic injury report for March 30

The Orlando Magic have listed Markelle Fultz (knee) as a game-time decision. All other players are listed as available.

Player Status Injury Markelle Fultz GTD knee

What happened to Markelle Fultz?

Markelle Fultz was absent for the first night of Orlando's back-to-back games as part of his left knee injury management, casting uncertainty over his availability for Saturday's matchup against the Grizzlies.

In Fultz's potential absence, Gary Harris (foot) is expected to resume his position in the starting lineup.

Fultz experienced a tweak in his left knee during Friday's game following a collision with another player. Given that the left knee has been a recurring issue for him, the Magic may prioritize caution in his management. The timing of this setback is less than ideal for Orlando as they make a push for the playoffs.