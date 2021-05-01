Create
Notifications
×
Advertisement

Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Orlando Magic on Saturday.
Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Orlando Magic on Saturday.
Kunal Sethi
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 29 min ago
Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic will lock horns with each other in an enticing 2020-21 NBA clash on Saturday. In their previous meeting, the Grizzlies beat the Magic 92-75 in a low-scoring game. The Memphis Grizzlies are eighth in the Western Conference and have the second-easiest schedule of any team in the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic are in a rebuilding phase. They are tied for the last spot in the Eastern Conference, and as per lottery odds, they have a 52% chance of getting a top-4 pick in the upcoming draft.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic: Injury Report

Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have had a largely healthy roster lately but have listed Grayson Allen and Jaren Jackson Jr. out of this game against the Orlando Magic. Allen is ruled out due to a hand injury, while Jackson Jr. misses out because of injury management.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has played just four games for the Memphis Grizzlies this season, though.

Advertisement

Orlando Magic

Chasson Randle of the Orlando Magic
Chasson Randle of the Orlando Magic

Markelle Fultz (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Davin Cannady (ankle) and Otto Porter Jr. (foot) are all ruled out for the rest of the season. Michael Carter-Williams is out of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies as well due to an ankle injury and is expected to miss the rest of the campaign.

Terrance Ross did not play in the last game, as he was suffering from back spasms; he is expected to be out of this match as well. Chuma Okeke, who did not play on Friday due to ankle issues, is listed as 'day-to-day' for this game.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic: Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies could use the same lineup they used on Friday. Ja Morant and Jonas Valanciunas have continued to impress and lead the team to victories.

Morant and Valanciunas will likely reprise their point guard and center roles, respectively. Desmond Bane should be the shooting guard, while Dillon Brooks could be the small forward. Kyle Anderson should be the power forward.

Orlando Magic

The rebuilding Orlando Magic have had numerous starting lineups this season. Cole Anthony could be the point guard for this game, and Gary Harris might join him in the backcourt as the two-guard.

James Ennis III is expected to be the small forward again. Moritz Wagner could be the power forward instead of center, as Wendell Carter Jr. will likely take the 5 spot. Albeit in a loss, Mo Bamba was quite impressive off the bench in his last game, so he could likely start this match as well.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic: Predicted Starting 5s

Advertisement

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - Desmon Bane | Small Forward - Dillon Brooks | Power Forward - Kyle Anderson | Center - Jonas Valanciunas.

Orlando Magic

Point Guard - Cole Anthony | Shooting Guard - Gary Harris | Small Forward - James Ennis III | Power Forward - Moritz Wagner | Center - Wendell Carter Jr.

Also Read: Top 5 underrated small forwards in the 2020-21 NBA season so far.

Published 01 May 2021, 21:43 IST
comments icon
NBA Memphis Grizzlies Orlando Magic Mohamed Bamba Ja Morant NBA Injury Updates NBA Schedule 2020-21 NBA Predictions
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी