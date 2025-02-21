Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 21 | NBA 2024-25 season 

The Memphis Grizzlies will try to sweep the season series against the Orlando Magic on Friday. Memphis, which won 124-111 in late October behind Santi Aldama’s superb performance, hopes to repeat in the rematch. Ja Morant is questionable, but Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, Zach Edey, Jaylen Wells and Aldama are ready to help the team.

Meanwhile, the Magic will try to tie the season series despite heading into the game shorthanded. Orlando will continue to miss the services of Moritz Wagner, who is out for the season, and Jalen Suggs. A victory by the Magic evens the head-to-head games and improves their winning streak to three.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic Injury Report

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

Johnny Davis, Zyon Pullin, Cam Spencer and Yuki Kawamura did not travel with the team following their G League assignment. Ja Morant is questionable due to knee soreness. He sat out the Grizzlies’ last game before the All-Star break. The time might hold him out for the second game of a back-to-back set.

Orlando Magic injury report

Jalen Suggs (quadriceps) remains on the inactive list for the Magic. Mo Wagner will not play this season following surgery on his torn left ACL.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Memphis Grizzlies starting lineup and depth charts

Starters 2nd 3rd 4th Ja Morant Scotty Pippen Jr. Desmond Bane Luke Kennard John Konchar Jaylen Wells GG Jackson Vince Williams Jr. Jaren Jackson Jr. Santi Aldama Brandon Clarke Marvin Bagley Zach Edey Jay Huff

Orlando Magic starting lineup and depth chart

Starter 2nd 3rd Cole Anthony Anthony Black Cory Joseph Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Gary Harris Caleb Houstan Franz Wagner Tristan da Silva Jett Howard Paolo Banchero Jonathan Isaac Wendell Carter Jr. Goga Bitadze

Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic: Key Matchups

Paolo Banchero vs Jaren Jackson Jr.

Paolo Banchero is averaging 30.0 points during the Orlando Magic's two-game winning streak. He had 36 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in their 114-108 come-from-behind win against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. The Magic are tough to beat if the former No. 1 pick is in top form.

Slowing down Banchero will fall on the shoulders of Jaren Jackson Jr., a former Defensive Player of the Year winner. As "JJJ" plays power forward, he will naturally match up against the Orlando star.

Jackson is no slouch on offense. He can cause Banchero trouble in the paint. Memphis has a good chance of winning if Jackson cancels out Banchero’s production.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs Ja Morant

If Ja Morant is cleared to play, the Magic will put their best perimeter defender, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on him. Although Morant is dealing with knee soreness, he is always the focal point of the Memphis Grizzlies offense when available.

"G12" struggled in the Grizzlies’ 127-113 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. He finished the game with 12 points on 4-for-15 shooting with six assists. Morant is not likely 100% if he suits up, but the Magic will not slack their attention on him. "KCP" will have the job of slowing down Memphis’ franchise cornerstone.

Franz Wagner vs Jaylen Wells

Paolo Banchero is not the only star forward the Grizzlies have to worry about. Memphis must also try to prevent Franz Wagner from erupting on Friday. The rookie Jaylen Wells will try to keep the German from having a big scoring night.

Wells has provided the Grizzlies a spark with his solid play on both ends. The Grizzlies will again ask him to take on the unenviable job of slowing down another superb scorer.

Wagner is capable of carrying the Magic. It will be up to Jaylen Wells to put the clamps on Orlando’s versatile forward.

