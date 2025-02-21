Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 21, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic matchup is one of nine games scheduled for Friday. Memphis is third in the West with a 36-19 record, while Orlando is seventh in the East with a 28-29 record.

The two teams have played each other 56 times in the regular season, with the Grizzlies holding a 30-26 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They last met on Oct. 26, when Memphis won 124-111 behind Santi Aldama’s 22 points off the bench. Franz Wagner led the Magic with 23 points in that one.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic game details and odds

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Friday, Feb. 21, at Kia Center. The game will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Memphis and FanDuel Sports Network - Florida. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Grizzlies (-150) vs. Magic (+125)

Spread: Grizzlies (-2.5) vs. Magic (+2.5)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies -110 (o224) vs. Magic -110 (u224)

Editor's note: The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing and could change closer to the game.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic preview

The Grizzlies are coming off a 127-113 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. Desmond Bane led the team with 23 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Ja Morant struggled with just 12 points on 4-of-15 shooting. He also had five turnovers.

Memphis has now lost two straight games and four of their past 10 games.

The Magic have won two straight games and four of their past 10. They played on Thursday, winning 114-108 against the Atlanta Hawks. Paolo Banchero had 36 points and 11 rebounds in that one, while Franz Wagner added 25 points.

Orlando recently had a tough stretch of games, struggling to get wins because of injuries to key players. However, the Magic have a chance to turn things around down the business end of the regular season.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic betting props

Ja Morant’s points total is set at 20.5. After an off game against Indiana, bet on Morant to have a bounceback game and score over 20.5 points.

Paolo Banchero’s points total is set at 23.5, a mark the oddsmakers favor him to cross. After a great game on Thursday, he is expected to maintain his shooting form going into Friday's game.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic prediction

The oddsmakers slightly favor the Grizzlies to win on the road. However, we expect the Magic to return to their early-season form and embark on a winning streak to climb the Eastern Conference standings. This game should be low-scoring, with the team total staying under 224 points.

