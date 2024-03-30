Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 30, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic matchup is one of the three NBA games scheduled for Saturday. This will be the second and final matchup between the two teams this season, with Memphis winning the previous game 107-106 on Jan. 26.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for March 30.

The Grizzlies hold a 29-25 all-time advantage against the Magic. Memphis won the most recent game between the two teams behind Jaren Jackson Jr.’s 30 points, eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. Paolo Banchero had 27 points, five rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block for Orlando.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic game is scheduled for Saturday, March 30, at Kia Center. The game begins at 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports SE-MEM. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+550) vs. Magic (-800)

Spread: Grizzlies (+12.5) vs. Magic (-12.5)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies -110 (o207) vs. Magic -110 (u207)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic preview

The Grizzlies (24-49) are 13th in the West and have won just two their past 10 games. They have lost two in a row and have just nine games left on the season. Memphis might as well play for better draft odds from here on. The Grizzlies most recently lost 136-124 against the LA Lakers on Wednesday.

The Magic (42-31) are fifth in the East and have been one of the better teams in the NBA for the entire season. However, they hit a snag recently and lost their past three games. Most recently, they lost 100-97 against the LA Clippers on Friday. Orlando needs to ensure that fatigue doesn’t spoil their chances of a win in the second game of a back-to-back.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Grizzlies have one of the best young teams in the NBA but their season was derailed by injuries to key players. Ja Morant (right shoulder), Marcus Smart (finger), Derrick Rose (groin/back), Ziaire Williams (hip), Desmond Bane (back soreness), Vince Williams Jr. (knee) and Yuta Watanabe (personal reason) are out Saturday.

Santi Aldama (illness) and John Konchar (heel) are day-to-day. Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins could start:

PG: Scotty Pippen Jr. SG: Luke Kennard SF: GG Jackson PF: Santi Aldama C: Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Magic could be without Markelle Fultz (knee) for the game. With an otherwise fairly healthy roster, Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley should start:

PG: Jalen Suggs SG: Gary Harris SF: Franz Wagner PF: Paolo Banchero C: Wendell Carter Jr.

Orlando’s key substitutes should be Cole Anthony, Jonathan Isaac and Moritz Wagner.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic betting tips

Jaren Jackson Jr. has an over/under of 21.5 points. He has to be Memphis’ primary offensive force and should, thus, end the game with more than 21.5 points.

Paolo Banchero has an over/under of 21.5 points. With three losses on the trot, expect him to come out aggressive and score more than 21.5 points.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic prediction

The Magic are heavily favored at home and rightly so. Orlando should cover the spread for a win. While both teams are known for their defense, especially Orlando, the team total should go beyond 207 points.