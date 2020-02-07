Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers: Match Preview and Predictions - 7th February 2020

Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers

Date & Time: Friday, 7 February 2020 (7:30 PM ET)

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Last Game Results

Memphis Grizzlies (26-25): 121-107 win over the Dallas Mavericks (5 February)

Philadelphia 76ers (31-21): - 101-112 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks (6 February)

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Memphis Grizzlies v New Orleans Pelicans

The Memphis Grizzlies pinned down the Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. With this win, they improved their record to 26-25 for the season.

The Grizzlies were without Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill, but Ja Morant stood up to the occasion and dropped 21 points on the night. Other than Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Tyus Jones had significant contributions, scoring 19 points apiece.

The Grizzlies are currently sitting at the eighth place in the West and will be willing to solidify their place in the playoffs by winning a few back-to-back games.

Advertisement

Key Player - Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies v New York Knicks

Ja Morant is an exceptional talent, averaging 17.4 points, seven assists, and shooting at a rate of nearly 50% from the field this season.

He will be a player to watch out for tonight, up against the high flying stars of the 76ers.

Grizzlies' predicted lineup

Jaren Jackson Jr., Kyle Anderson, Jonas Valanciunas, Dillon Brooks, Ja Morant

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets

The Philadelphia 76ers are in a bit of a slump, having lost their last four games. The highly-anticipated game against the Milwaukee Bucks yesterday ended up not quite as close as we expected.

Joel Embiid was dominated by the Greek Freek, restricting him to just 19 points on the night. Tobias Harris led the team, scoring 25 points and grabbing seven rebounds for the night. Al Horford and Ben Simmons also had meaningful contributions, finishing with 15 and 11 points, respectively. However, the team fell short of 11 points, dropping to 31-21 for the season.

The Sixers need a desperate win, and tonight might be their best option to generate some momentum.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid is an impact player for the Philadelphia 76ers and he needs to stand up tonight. Averaging 23 points a game, and shooting at an average of 46.6% from the field, Embiid is a brutal force on both the ends of the floor.

76ers' Predicted Lineup

Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, Al Horford, Ben Simmons, Shake Milton

Grizzlies vs 76ers Match Prediction

The 76ers are back home for this one and will be hoping to end the drought. The Grizzlies, on the other hand, are hot lately and have climbed up the ladder of the Western Conference standings.

It will be an exciting contest to watch but the quality side of the 76ers will be too hot to handle for the Grizzlies. I am predicting a 76ers victory tonight.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs 76ers?

The game can be watched on TV on Fox Sports- Southeast. You can also stream the game live via NBA League Pass.