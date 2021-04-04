Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction and Match Preview - April 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Memphis Grizzlies begin their four-game road trip to the East Coast tonight as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

In their previous outing, the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-108 and will be eager to take that momentum into this matchup.

On the other hand, the Philadelphia 76ers, too, faced the Timberwolves in their last game. They emerged as the winners of the contest, outscoring their opponents 122-113.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, April 4, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Monday, April 5th, 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies' form has been indifferent of late as they have managed to win just two of their last five games. They are currently ninth in the Western Conference with a 23-23 season record.

After a sub-par start to the second half of the campaign, Ja Morant and co. will be looking to make their mark as they embark upon their four-game road trip to the East Coast.

In their last game, the Memphis Grizzlies put on a clinical display as eight of their players scored in double digits.

Center Jonas Valanciunas, though, was the top performer of the night, as he recorded his 28th double-double of the season, scoring 19 points and claiming 11 boards.

Key Player - Jonas Valanciunas

Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Memphis Grizzlies

Jonas Valanciunas has been one of the Memphis Grizzlies' best players alongside Ja Morant. He is averaging 16.2 points and a career-best 12.4 rebounds per game so far.

He has been a key player for the Grizzlies on multiple occasions, and will be crucial to his side's chances of winning against the mighty Philadelphia 76ers as well.

Reply with your vote for your favorite “ULTRA Moment of the Month”@MichelobULTRA | #UltraMoments pic.twitter.com/O4VQqoRXdO — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) April 4, 2021

Valanciunas will be going up against MVP candidate Joel Embiid in this game, which will require him to be at his absolute best.

While it won't be easy to completely quash Embiid's threat, Valanciunas can still limit his menace inside the paint, which can help the Memphis Grizzlies massively in their pursuit of winning their second-straight game.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ja Morant l Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen l Small Forward - Dillon Brooks l Power Forward - Kyle Anderson l Center - Jonas Valanciunas.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the best sides post the All-Star break, leading the defensive ratings (102.4) and claiming the second-best net rating at 10.2.

What's even more remarkable about this feat is that they managed to do it without star player Joel Embiid, playing ten games out of 13 without him.

Embiid made his return in the last game and scored 24 points, showing no signs of rustiness, which comes as welcome news for head coach Doc Rivers and the rest of the 76ers camp.

OH MY GOODNESS JOEL pic.twitter.com/GrrLYh71P7 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 4, 2021

Their recent win helped them reclaim top spot in the Eastern Conference standings, as they now aim to accelerate their charge with the post-season just a couple of months away.

Key Player - Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers in action

Ben Simmons will need to show one of his DPOY deserving performances against the Memphis Grizzlies to avoid a shock defeat for his side.

He will be tasked with guarding sophomore Ja Morant, who has been the best player for the Grizzlies this season.

Along with that, Simmons will also have to make sure that he scores a decent number of points, as he has looked shaky in a few of the previous outings lately in that department.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ben Simmons l Shooting Guard - Seth Curry l Small Forward - Danny Green l Power Forward - Tobias Harris l Center - Joel Embiid.

Grizzlies vs 76ers Match Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers have a solid team and have also performed better than the Memphis Grizzlies of late, which does make them the favorites for this game by a considerable margin.

However, the Memphis Grizzlies are an unpredictable team and shouldn't be taken for granted as they have got the better of the 76ers earlier in the campaign.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs 76ers?

The game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers will be televised locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports Southeast. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.