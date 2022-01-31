Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - January 31st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will extend their home stand and host the Memphis Grizzlies at the Wells Fargo Center on January 31st.

The Memphis Grizzlies will hit the road after two games at home. Coming off a 115-95 win against the Washington Wizards, the Grizzlies have continued their steady rise through the ranks of the Western Conference.

The Philadelphia 76ers will also be coming off a win after registering a 103-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings. The 76ers are currently on a four-game winning streak.

Monday's game will be the final installment of the season series between the two teams. With Memphis emerging victorious in the first matchup, Philadelphia will be hoping to avoid a sweep.

Match Details

Fixture - Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Monday, January 31st, 2022; 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday, February 1st, 2022; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Memphia Grizzlies Preview

Ja Morant dribbles past Aaron Gordon

The Memphis Grizzlies have been hugely successful this season. Featuring the exciting talent and performance of Ja Morant, the Grizzlies currently occupy the third spot in the Western Conference, and their young superstar has also just earned his first All-Star appearance.

Their latest win against the Wizards saw the Grizzlies extend their winning streak to three games. Going 4-1 in their last five games, Memphis has enjoyed another successful stretch as they near the end of January.

Featuring a 34-point outing by Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies also saw balanced contributions across the board with five other players scoring in double-figures.

The Grizzlies also put their defensive skills on display, holding Washington to only 95 points. They forced 12 turnovers and registered eight steals and 10 blocks as a team.

The Memphis Grizzlies will enjoy some good news as they get Ziaire Williams back from a knee injury. However, Tyus Jones will be out of the rotation due to health and safety protocols, severely affecting Memphis' guard depth.

Key Player - Desmond Bane

Desmond Bane in action for the Memphis Grizzlies

A key player for the Memphis Grizzlies in their upcoming road game will be Desmond Bane. He has been one of the most impressive developing players on the Memphis roster this season.

With a knack for scoring and a very reliable three-point shot, Bane is a great complementary player to Ja Morant in Memphis' backcourt.

Desmond Bane was the second highest scorer for the Memphis Grizzlies against the Wizards, registering 19 points and four assists. He unfortunately had a rather cold night from beyond the arc, shooting only 2-for-7.

Bane has been pretty consistent on the offensive end regardless. Since returning from health and safety protocols, he has scored more than 15 points in three consecutive games. His efforts will be crucial in supporting Ja Morant in their next game as well.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant | G - Desmond Bane | F - John Konchar | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Sacramento Kings v Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have looked dominant in their last few games. Having gone 4-1 in their last five encounters, the 76ers have strung together a four-game winning streak that includes three straight victories at home.

Philadelphia has greatly improved upon its home record since an early slide at the start of the season. Currently 13-10 at home, the 76ers have leaned on the dominant performances of Joel Embiid and a recent surge by Tobias Harris.

In their latest win against the Sacramento Kings, Embiid recorded 36 points on a highly efficient 55.6% from the field. However, the 76ers found themselves in a difficult battle against the Kings. A huge third quarter surge by Embiid would help Philadelphia fight their way back into the game.

Barely fending off the late-game heroics of Tyrese Haliburton, Philadelphia will need to see significant contributions from players such as Tyrese Maxey and the rest of their bench if they hope to be successful in the future.

Key Player - Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey attempts a tough layup over a defender

A key player for the Philadelphia 76ers in their next home game will be Tyrese Maxey.

Maxey has developed nicely into a talented point guard replacement for the 76ers. However, he has also been somewhat inconsistent.

The 21-year-old currently averages 16.4 points and 4.7 assists per game. The last ten outings have seen his scoring drop to 15.2 points per game but his assist numbers have improved as Maxey has been distributing the ball more.

With Joel Embiid practically carrying the 76ers, Maxey will have to step up and take on some of the scoring load in order to support the effort of Philadelphia's superstar.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Maxey | G - Seth Curry | F - Matisse Thybulle | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid

Grizzlies vs 76ers Match Predictions

The Memphia Grizzlies should emerge as the winners in the matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Although the 76ers have home court advantage, Joel Embiid will be challenged on the offensive end as he faces off against Memphis' big-man rotation.

On the other end, the pairing of Ja Morant and Desmond Bane in the backcourt along with the overall execution of the Grizzlies offensively makes them a solid unit.

While Embiid will likely get his numbers up in the end, if the rest of the 76ers struggle from the floor, Memphis may enjoy an easy win on the night.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs 76ers game?

The Memphia Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers game will be locally broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 97.5 The Fanatic.

