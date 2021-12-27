×
Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Godwin Mathew
Modified Dec 27, 2021 06:16 PM IST
Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies will travel to the Footprint Center for a matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, December 27. In an earlier meeting between the two teams this season, the Suns were the team that prevailed, courtesy of brilliant performances from all players on the team.

However, since then the Grizzlies have been a stellar team. They currently sit fourth in the West and hold a 20-14 record. The team has been phenomenal throughout the season and displayed immense resilience even when star point guard Ja Morant was out. Beating Phoenix is going to be a tough task, however, the Grizzlies have proven they are a team that is up for any challenge thrown at them.

🐻 7 players in double figures 🐻 33 assists on 47 FGs🐻 72 points in the paint 🐻 39 bench points Back in the W column. We got highlights for your TL. https://t.co/q9BaZag0Tn

Their opponents on the other hand the Phoenix Suns, come into the game after a Christmas Day loss to their arch-rivals - the Golden State Warriors. This was only their sixth loss of the season. The Suns have been one of the most exciting units to watch. They are competing for the top spot in the West, a spot currently occupied by the Warriors. A win in this game would give them a huge boost in the race for the one seed, while keeping the pressure firmly on the Warriors.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Dillon Brooks, De'Anthony Melton, Yves Pons, Jarrett Culver and Zaire Williams will all be out of this game due to the Health and Safety Protocols. Sam Merrill, who suffered a left ankle sprain earlier this season, will also most definitely be out of this game.

Player Name StatusReason
Dillon BrooksOutHealth and Safety Protocol
Santi AldamaOutHealth and Safety Protocol
Jarrett CulverOutHealth and Safety Protocol
De'Anthony MeltonOutHealth and Safety Protocol
Yves PonsOutHealth and Safety Protocol
Zaire WilliamsOutHealth and Safety Protocol
Sam MerrillOutLeft Ankle Sprain
Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks has entered health and safety protocols, team says.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Jae Crowder and Elfird Payton will be out of the game for the Suns due to Health and Safety Protocols. While Dario Saric, Frank Kaminsky, Abel Nader and Ish Wainright will also be out of this game, due to injuries.

Player Name StatusReason 
Jae CrowderOutHealth and Safety Protocol
Elfrid PaytonOutHealth and Safety Protocol
Abel NaderOutRight Knee Injury
Frank KaminskyOutRight Knee Injury
Dario SaricOutACL Injury
Ish WainrightOutLower Back Soreness
Speedy recovery to Jae Crowder and Elfrid Payton! 👊 https://t.co/VrRyJgChG4

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have faced problems with injuries and COVID protocols since the start of the season. Despite all of that, the team has stayed competitive and hold a splendid record. Going into this game, they will be hoping to give it their all and once again produce an upset against one of the best teams in the West.

The backcourt for this game will most likely feature Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. In the absence of Dillon Brooks, youngster Brandon Clarke will start in the frontcourt with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams will keep his position as the starting center for the Grizzlies.

SKATE WITH 12 🥷⛸️@JaMorant | #NBAAllStar https://t.co/CWAse8gnMP

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have been very consistent with their lineup and that has helped them achieve immense success in the regular season. Going into the game on Monday, they will once again look to do the same.

The backcourt will feature a familiar sight exceptional pairing of Chris Paul and Devin Booker, both of whom have been a joy to watch play together. A big change for the Suns in this game is the absence of veteran forward Jae Crowder. Cameron Johnson could fill his place and partner in the frontcourt with Mikal Bridges, while Deandre Ayton starts at center for the Suns.

Landry went from one end to the other with this one. https://t.co/HEaSSh7UnU

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant, Shooting Guard - Desmond Bane, Small Forward - Brandon Clarke, Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr., Center - Steven Adams

Phoenix Suns

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Point Guard - Chris Paul, Shooting Guard - Devin Booker, Small Forward - Mikal Bridges, Power Forward - Cameron Johnson, Center - Deandre Ayton

Edited by David Nyland
