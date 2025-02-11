Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 11 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Memphis Grizzlies are on the road to face the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. The Grizzlies are second in the West with a 35-17 record, while the Suns are 11th with a 27-26 record.

Memphis is having a great season after a down year, winning eight of its past 10 games and is 14-11 on the road. It most recently suffered a 125-112 loss to the OKC Thunder on Saturday. Desmond Bane had 20 points, while Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant had 19 and 16 points, respectively.

Phoenix, meanwhile, continues to struggle for consistency and is 5-5 over the past 10 games. It's coming off of a 122-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that the Suns locker room is “toxic” at the moment, a claim refuted by Kevin Durant on Monday.

The two Western Conference teams have played each other 106 times, with the Suns holding a 62-44 advantage. This will be their second of four meetings this season. They last played on Dec. 31, with the Grizzlies winning 117-112.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led their winning effort with 38 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and one block, while Desmond Bane had 31 points. Phoenix, meanwhile, was led by Durant, with 29 points and 10 rebounds.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Reports

Grizzlies injury report for Feb. 11

The Grizzlies will be without Cam Spencer (thumb) and Marvin Bagley III (knee). Johnny Davis will be out as well, but it isn’t injury related, as reported by ESPN.

Suns injury report for Feb. 11

The Suns will be without Bradley Beal (toe), Cody Martin (sports hernia) and Vasilije Micic (ankle). Grayson Allen is probable to play with a knee injury. Jalen Bridges is day-to-day with an illness.

Here’s a look at the Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns’ starting lineups and depth charts for Feb. 11:

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns: Starting lineups and depth chart

Grizzlies starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Ja Morant Luke Kennard Scotty Pippen Jr. SG Desmond Bane Luke Kennard Jaylen Wells SF Jaylen Wells Vince Williams Jr. GG Jackson PF Jaren Jackson Jr. Santi Aldama GG Jackson C Zach Edey Brandon Clarke Jay Huff

Suns starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Tyus Jones Devin Booker Monte Morris SG Devin Booker Grayson Allen (DD) Ryan Dunn SF Ryan Dunn Royce O'Neale Grayson Allen (DD) PF Kevin Durant Royce O'Neale Bol Bol C Nick Richards Mason Plumlee Oso Ighodaro

*DD indicates day-to-day

Where and how to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns?

The Grizzlies vs Suns game will tip off at 10 p.m. at Footprint Center in Phoenix. The game will be broadcast nationally on TNT and truTV. Fans can also stream it live on Max, NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

