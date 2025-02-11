Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 11, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies hit the road to face the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday for their second encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Grizzlies defeated the Suns 117-112 on the road during their previous meeting last month.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns game details and odds

The Grizzlies-Suns matchup is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

The game will be televised nationally on TNT, truTV, and MAX. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Grizzlies (-172) vs Suns (+158)

Spread: Grizzlies (-4.5) vs Suns (+4.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o243.5) / -110 (u243.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies are second in the Western Conference with a 35-17 record and have won eight of their last 10 games. They are coming off a 125-112 home loss against the OKC Thunder on Saturday that snapped their four-game winning streak. Desmond Bane led their losing effort in the game with 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns stand 11th in the West with a 26-26 record and have won five of their previous 10 outings. They are coming off a 122-105 home loss against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday with Devin Booker leading their losing effort with 24 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Memphis will be without Marvin Bagley III, Johnny Davis, and Cam Spencer for the upcoming game. The Grizzlies will likely use a starting lineup of Ja Morant (PG), Desmond Bane (SG), Jaylen Wells (SF), Jaren Jackson Jr. (PF) and Zach Edey (C).

Meanwhile, Phoenix have Bradley Beal and Cody Martin listed as out on their injury report for the game. Grayson Allen is probable to play while Jalen Bridges and Vasilije Micic are listed as questionable. Their participation will be a game-time decision.

The Suns are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Tyus Jones (PG), Devin Booker (SG), Ryan Dunn (SF), Kevin Durant (PF) and Nick Richards (C).

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns Betting Tips

Jaren Jackson Jr. is expected to record over 21.5 points in the contest. He's averaging 23.3 points this season and has crossed the mark in three of his last four outings. Jackson also dropped 38 points against the Suns during their meeting in January.

Devin Booker, meanwhile, could record over 5.5 assists. He's averaging 6.6 assists this season and also dished out nine assists during his previous encounter against the Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns Prediction

The Grizzlies are favored to bounce back to winning ways with a victory against the Suns on Tuesday.

