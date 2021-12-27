Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - December 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies will visit the Footprint Center to take on the Phoenix Suns for a 2021-22 NBA regular-season game on Monday.

The Grizzlies snapped a three-game skid by defeating the Sacramento Kings 127-102 in their previous outing. Meanwhile, the Suns saw their five-game winning run come to an end against the Golden State Warriors in their last game, following a 107-116 defeat at the hands of Stephen Curry and Co.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Monday, December 27th, 9:00 PM ET [Tuesday, December 28th, 7:30 AM]

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies have put together one of the most surprising runs thus far. They sit fourth in the stacked Western Conference with an impressive 20-14 season record. The intensity with which Memphis' young squad has played has been immaculate, which has propelled them to win so many games.

The Grizzlies will need to display their 'Grit and Grind' persona if they are to defeat the mighty Phoenix Suns in their next match on the road. They did that against the Sacramento Kings in their previous outing. Memphis simply out-hustled their opponents to grab the win. They were +15 on the boards and scored 35 second-chance points.

The Memphis Grizzlies did not settle for long-range shots and made great adjustments to tackle their poor shooting night. They made only nine threes, but managed to score 72 points in the paint and also made 30 trips to the free-throw line, securing 24 points from there alone.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies v Minnesota Timberwolves

Ja Morant's all-round offensive play will be crucial for the Memphis Grizzlies to prevail against the Phoenix Suns' elite defense. Morant has been consistent with his playmaking since his return from injury, but his scoring numbers have dipped a little. The 2020 Rookie of the Year's best scoring effort over his last three games has been a 21-point showing against the Warriors on Thursday. If he can score and create well for his teammates, Memphis will fancy their chances of causing an upset.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant, G - Desmond Bane, F - John Konchar F - Jaren Jackson Jr., C - Steven Adams.

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns had a shaky start to the 2021-22 NBA season, but they have turned things around in style. They sit second in the Conference standings with a 26-6 record. Phoenix recorded their sixth loss of the season against the Warriors in their last game.

In what could be a preview of a Conference finals clash, the Suns, unfortunately, fell short and lost the tie by a significant margin. Steve Kerr's men, led by Stephen Curry's 33-point outburst, brought out their experience of being a championship-winning team to secure the win over Devin Booker and Co.

Phoenix Suns' leading scorer Booker was limited to only 13 points on five on 19 shooting on the night. The Suns surprisingly failed to match the intensity of their opponents, which eventually led to their loss.

Nevertheless, Phoenix has been successful due to their ability to bounce back after tough losses like they endured in their previous game. They will be motivated to do well against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker would have been disappointed with his performance against the Golden State Warriors. The 25-year-old had been in sensational form before that and will be eager to do well against the Memphis Grizzlies. Taylor Jenkins will likely look to deploy his best perimeter defenders to limit Booker's scoring threat.

The Phoenix Suns guard will have to use that to his advantage by creating opportunities for his teammates. That could prove to be decisive in the eventual outcome of the match.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul, G - Devin Booker, F - Mikal Bridges, F - Cameron Johnson, C - Deandre Ayton.

Grizzlies vs Suns Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns will be the favorites to win against the Memphis Grizzlies. Aside from their loss to the Warriors at home in their last game, Phoenix has been dominant when playing at the Footprint Center. They also have a healthier roster compared to Memphis, who will be playing without several key rotation players.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs Suns

Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports Arizona will provide local coverage of the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns. Fans can also view the match online via NBA League Pass.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar