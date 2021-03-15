Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - March 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Memphis Grizzlies face a stern test in the 2020-21 NBA when they go up against the in-form Phoenix Suns at the Phoenix Suns Arena on Monday.

In the last game between the two teams, the Phoenix Suns blew the Memphis Grizzlies away in a massive 128-97 victory. Devin Booker was the star performer that night, scoring a game-high 23 points.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Monday, March 15, 2021; 10:00 PM ET (Sunday; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies have been underwhelming in their last few games, winning only once in their last four outings. They are currently tenth in the Western Conference standings after a 17-18 start to their campaign. Ja Morant and co have started their second half of the campaign with a win but have lost their next two games.

Their latest defeat came against the OKC Thunder, where they blew a 12-point lead to lose 122-128. Nevertheless, Ja Morant top scored with 22 points, while Jonas Valanciunas added another 16 points on the night.

The Memphis Grizzlies need a win against a top side like the Phoenix Suns if they want to stay in the playoff reckoning. However, it won't be an easy task, as they will need the entire team to step up if they wish to pull off an unexpected win.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant (#12) of the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant has been in terrific form for the Memphis Grizzlies this season. He has had his fair share of ups and downs but seems to have rediscovered his mojo lately. In his last five games, Morant has averaged 25.8 points and 8.2 assists per game.

His main challenge against the Phoenix Suns will be to keep Chris Paul quiet. As seen in the past, the Suns have struggled whenever CP3 has misfired, which suggests that Morant could be key to the Phoenix Suns' hopes of an upset.

If the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year winner does manage to keep CP3 quiet for most of the game, the Memphis Grizzlies will fancy their chances of pulling off a shock win over the Phoenix Suns.

🚨 JA MORANT ON YA HEAD 🚨 pic.twitter.com/s555gackg1 — FOX Sports Grizzlies (@GrizzliesOnFSSE) March 14, 2021

Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant, G - Desmond Bane, F - Dillon Brooks, F - Kyle Anderson, C - Jonas Valanciunas.

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns have been a treat to watch this season. They are second in the Western Conference standings, after making an impressive 25-12 start to their campaign. However, Monty Williams' side faced a shock defeat against the struggling Indiana Pacers in their last game.

The fellas from Phoenix are rising up the NBA Power Rankings ☀️ pic.twitter.com/dQHUdyVSgx — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 15, 2021

The Phoenix Suns lacked consistency against the Pacers, blowing hot and cold during the game. After a decent start, the Phoenix Suns failed to convert 15 out of 22 attempted shots, which proved to be key in the outcome of the match.

The Suns do tend to leave things late and should look to finish off games as early as possible to avoid such defeats. They are facing the Memphis Grizzlies at just the right time, as their counterparts are struggling massively at the moment.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker (#1) of the Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul could have a busy night dealing with Ja Morant for most of the game. In that case, Devin Booker will have to make sure he doesn't cool off in the game and stays clutch to carry his team to a win.

His form in the last ten games has been nothing short of phenomenal, as he is averaging 26.6 points per game while shooting at an impressive 50.8% from the field.

Monty Williams will hope that D-Book produces a stellar performance and helps the team bounce back to winning ways.

Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul, G - Devin Booker, F - Frank Kaminsky, F - Mikal Bridges, C - Deandre Ayton.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns Match Prediction

Despite their recent loss, the Phoenix Suns will be the overwhelming favorites to win against the struggling Memphis Grizzlies.

The Memphis Grizzlies have been off-color lately, and it will take a special performance if they are to have a shot at winning this matchup. However, both teams are offensively very sound, which could make for an enticing clash.

Where to watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns game?

The game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Phoenix Suns will be televised locally on Fox Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Southeast. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.