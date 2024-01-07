Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | January 7, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns game is set for January 7 along with eight other games. This will be the second time that both teams have played each other this season. The Phoenix Suns won the first two games but this is the first time that Ja Morant will play against them.

The Grizzlies are on a roll winning two of their last three games. Their most recent matchup was against the LA Lakers and was won by 14 points, which moved them to 12-23.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns are coming off a bounce-back win over the Miami Heat after losing to the LA Clippers. They are currently eighth in the NBA Western Conference with a record of 19-16.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns game will take place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday, January 7, starting at 8;00 p.m. Eastern Time. Arizona Family Sports and Bally Sports SE-MEM have the television broadcast rights and they share the online live stream with NBA League Pass subscribers.

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+150) vs Suns (-180)

Spread: Grizzlies +4.0 (-110) vs -4.0 Suns (-110)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies (u229.0) vs Suns (o229.0)

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns: Preview

For the Suns, Kevin Durant and Eric Gordon are game-time decisions by the Suns as both are listed as questionable. Bol Bol, Nassir Little and Damion Lee are all out for the game against the Grizzlies.

Ja Morant is questionable in this game, along with Vince Williams Jr. They are game-time decisions by the Grizzlies' medical staff. Derrick Rose, Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke are not going to suit up as they are dealing with injuries.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted lineups

The Phoenix Suns didn't have Kevin Durant in their last game and Grayson Allen started in his place. Jusuf Nurkic will be at center while Chimezie Metu gets to start at forward. Devin Booker and Bradley Beal are the starting backcourt for the team.

Ja Morant played in the last Grizzlies game and presuming he plays, he will be joined by Desmond Bane as the starting guards for the team. Bismack Biyombo will play alongside Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marcus Smart in the frontcourt.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns: Betting tips

The 22.6-point NBA prop given to Ja Morant seems low as he has gone over this twice in the last three games. He has something to prove against the Suns, so take the over, assuming he plays.

Devin Booker feels unlikely to hit his NBA prop of 26.5 points as he has gone over it only once in the last four games. With the presence of Bradley Beal, his production has dipped and it is risky to pick him to go over.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction

With Ja Morant fueling the Memphis Grizzlies, hit the over on the total for the game. The Phoenix Suns have the home-court advantage and should win this game, with the spread being covered as well.