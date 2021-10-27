Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies continue their early-season West Coast trip with a visit to the Moda Center to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. The Grizzlies narrowly lost to the LA Lakers in their previous game while the Blazers were blown out by the LA Clippers last Monday.

Memphis faced off against the Lakers in the second game of their four-game road trip. The Grizzlies kept the game close and Ja Morant had a chance to send the game into overtime, but he missed the game-tying free throw. Morant finished with 40 points, three rebounds, ten assists and three steals in the 121-118 loss.

Meanwhile, Portland was routed by the Clippers in their last game, 116-86. The Blazers went down early in the first quarter and it got even worse in the third quarter. The team had a total of 30 turnovers for the game while Damian Lillard continued to struggle with just 12 points and missed all of his eight shots from deep.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies only have one player on their injury report for the game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Dillon Brooks is still recovering from a broken left hand injury that he suffered in the offseason.

Brooks is set to be re-evaluated this week or next week to determine when he can return to the Grizzlies. He injured himself during offseason practice while trying to reach for the ball. He hyperextended his hand and broke it into two places.

Player Status Reason Dillon Brooks Out Broken Left Hand

De'Anthony Melton is filing in for Brooks as he recovers from his injury. Melton has done a wonderful job as the Memphis Grizzlies' temporary starter. He is averaging 18.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game this season.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

The Portland Trail Blazers face the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday with two players on their injury list. They are starting small forward Norman Powell and versatile swingman Tony Snell.

Powell suffered a knee injury in their win over the Phoenix Suns last Saturday. He was out in the loss to the LA Clippers, but avoided any major injuries. His injury is called tendinopathy. It is a medical condition wherein the tendons are overused with rest as the treatment.

Player Status Reason Norman Powell Questionable Left Patellar Tendinopathy Tony Snell Out Right Foot Sprain

Powell is currently listed as questionable against the Grizzlies, while Snell is out due to a right foot sprain that has kept him out before the start of the preseason. Snell has not played a game for the Blazers since signing as a free agent in the offseason.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are expected to use their usual starting five against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. Ja Morant leads the pack with De'Anthony Melton at shooting guard.

Second-year swingman Desmond Bane will likely start at small forward and Jaren Jackson Jr. at power forward. Steven Adams completes the frontcourt at the center position.

The Grizzlies bench has been poor this season and they currently rank second last in total points scored. Players like Brandon Clarke, Kyle Anderson, Tysus Jones, Xavier Tillman and Ziaire Smith should get minutes in the game.

Portland Trail Blazers

CJ McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers attacks the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Portland Trail Blazers are likely to start Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum in both backcourt positions. Jusuf Nurkic is in his usual place at center while Robert Covington is the stretch four.

Nassir Little is expected to start at small forward if Normal Powell is not ready to play against the Memphis Grizzlies. More minutes will likely be given to Anfernee Simons while Cody Zeller and Larry Nancy Jr. have also been receiving playing time off the bench.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers: Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - De'Anthony Melton | Small Forward - Desmond Bane | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steven Adams

Portland Trail Blazers

Point Guard - Damian Lillard | Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum | Small Forward - Nassir Little | Power Forward - Robert Covington | Center - Jusuf Nurkic

Edited by S Chowdhury