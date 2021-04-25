Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 25th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Portland Trail Blazers will square off at the Moda Center today in the second and final game of their back-to-back series. The previous encounter went right down to the wire as the Grizzlies edged out Portland by 130-128.

The Memphis Grizzlies held their nerve down the stretch to claim the win last time out. Ja Morant led with 33 points and 13 assists, while Dillon Brooks (25 points) and Jaren Jackson (23 points) came up big as well. The Grizzlies dominated the paint, outscoring the Blazers 74-58.

Damian Lillard (27 points, Jusuf Nurkic (26 points, 17 rebounds) and CJ McCollum (22 points) produced huge performances for the Portland Trail Blazers. However, Nurkic failed to covert a shot attempt, while Lillard missed a free throw in the dying moments of the match, which saw the team drop their fourth in a row.

Inbound to Nurkic, he misses the tough attempt under the rim, Grizzlies get the rebound, Blazers foul, Melton at the free throw line. Makes the first... and the second. Grizzlies 128, Blazers 125, 3.6 seconds to play, Portland ball after the timeout. — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) April 24, 2021

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently eighth in the West with a 30-28 season record, while the Portland Trail Blazers are seventh with a 32-27 season record.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers - Injury Report

Memphis Grizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Memphis Grizzlies have decided to rest Jaren Jackson Jr. for this game. He recently returned from a long-term knee injury and is likely to be given rest at regular intervals until the end of the regular season.

Advertisement

Jonas Valanciunas is listed as questionable for this game. He has been recovering from a concussion and has missed the last three games. Valanciunas' inclusion in the lineup will be a game-time decision as per reports.

.@memgrizz status report, April 25 at @trailblazers:



QUESTIONABLE

Jonas Valančiūnas – NBA Concussion Protocol



OUT

Jaren Jackson Jr. – Return from Injury Management - LT Knee — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) April 25, 2021

Portland Trail Blazers

Zach Collins

The Portland Trail Blazers will continue to be without Zach Collins, who hasn't featured at all this season because of a long-term ankle injury. He is likely to return by May 1st.

Derrick Jones Jr., meanwhile, is listed as questionable for the game because of a hip injury. His inclusion in the lineup will be a game-time decision.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers - Predicted Lineups

Advertisement

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are likely to play the same starting five from the last game, provided Jonas Valanciunas remains sidelined.

In that case, Ja Morant and Grayson Allen will likely pair up in the backcourt, while Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson and either Jonas Valanciunas or Xavier Tillman will start on the frontcourt.

De'Anthony Melton, Desmond Bane and Brandon Clarke are likely to receive the most amount of playing time amongst the reserves.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers will likely retain the same starting unit from their last game as well.

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are expected to start as the two guards, while Norman Powell and Robert Covington will likely start as the two forwards. Jusuf Nurkic had a great game last time out and will likely start again.

The likes of Carmelo Anthony, Enes Kanter and Derrick Jones Jr. (if available) are likely to play the most minutes coming off the bench for the Blazers.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers - Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant l Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen l Small Forward - Dillon Brooks l Power Forward - Kyle Anderson l Center - Xavier Tillman.

Portland Trail Blazers

Point Guard - Damian Lillard l Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum l Small Forward - Norman Powell l Power Forward - Robert Covington l Center - Jusuf Nurkic.

Also read: NBA Playoffs 2021: Predicting the 8 seeds in the Western Conference