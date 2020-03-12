Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers: Match Preview and Predictions - 12th March 2020

Carmelo Anthony has been a brilliant pick up by the Portland Trail Blazers

Match details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers

Date & Time: Thursday, 12th March 2020, 10 PM ET

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, OR

Last game result

Memphis Grizzlies (32-33): 115-120 loss against Orlando Magic (10th March, Tuesday)

Portland Trail Blazers (29-37): 121-105 win against Phoenix Suns (10th March, Tuesday)

Memphis Grizzlies preview

The Memphis Grizzlies travel to Portland having won three of their last five games. They are currently eighth in the Western Conference with a 32-33 record and are just three and a half games ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers. Led by Ja Morant, the Grizzlies are relying on the rookie to guide them to the postseason and will be hoping to have the services of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Justise Winslow soon.

Key player – Ja Morant

Ja Morant was the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft

The favorite to win the Rookie of the Year Award, Ja Morant is averaging 17.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting nearly 37% from beyond the arc. The guard’s sense of awareness, and ability to read situations have been particularly impressive considering this is his first year in the league. He has been the leading the charge for the Grizzlies and his performances during the final stretch of the season will be imperative for the franchise.

Grizzlies predicted lineup:

Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson, Anthony Tolliver, Jonas Valanciunas

Portland Trail Blazers preview

The Portland Trail Blazers are having a difficult season so far. The franchise is currently ninth in the league with a 29-37 league and is hot on the heels of the visitors who hold the final playoff spot. Despite Damian Lillard playing like a perennial All-Star, the Trail Blazers have struggled with injuries to key players like Zach Collins and Jusuf Nurkic. They have won three of their last five games and will be hoping to sneak into the postseason.

Key player – Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard was supposed to represent Team LeBron in the NBA All-Star Game

Arguably the best point guard in the league this season, Damian Lillard has been performing like an absolute superstar this campaign. Lillard is averaging 28.9 points, 7.8 assists, and 4.3 rebounds while shooting over 39% from downtown this term. His attempts from beyond the arc have almost doubled this season and that too without his efficiency dropping.

Trail Blazers predicted lineup:

Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Trevor Ariza, Carmelo Anthony, Hassan Whiteside

Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers match prediction

Direct rivals going against each other, both the teams have won three of their last five games. Portland has the better team on paper and will be hoping to claim the final playoff spot which is currently being held by the Grizzlies. Expect Damian Lillard to come up with a big performance and drag his team to a victory.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers

The game will be telecasted on NBC Sports Northwest and FOX Sports Southeast - Memphis. You can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.