Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction & Match Preview - August 15th, 2020 

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers

Date & Time: Saturday, August 15th, 2020, 2:30 PM ET (Sunday 12:00 AM IST)

Venue: The Field House, Disney World, Orlando, FL

The Portland Trail Blazers and the Memphis Grizzlies have both battled their way into the play-in tournament in the Western Conference. Having grabbed the eighth spot, the Portland Trail Blazers need just one win, while the Memphis Grizzlies must win twice to qualify for the playoffs where the LA Lakers await them.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies managed to win against the Milwaukee Bucks, who were playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo, in their final seeding game to make it to the play-in tournament. Despite their struggles so far, they were able to get this crucial win and will now be raring to go against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Dillon Brooks was stellar against the Bucks with 31 points on 66.7% shooting while Jonas Valanciunas notched up a triple-double with 26 points,19 rebounds, and 12 assists. The bench backed up the starters as the Grizzlies finally showed up with a dominant performance in the NBA bubble.

TRIPLE DOUBLE 12



12 points

13 rebounds

10 assists #MemphisVsErrrbody pic.twitter.com/tQwhhC6ZWg — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) August 13, 2020

Advertisement

The only cause for concern for the Memphis Grizzlies is Ja Morant, whose shooting struggles continue. He went 5-17 from the field and ended up with just 12 points. He did find ways to contribute 13 rebounds and 10 assists but the Grizzlies will need their rookie star to contribute to the scoring as well.

The Memphis Grizzlies are looking strong despite not having Jaren Jackson Jr. and they will fancy their chances against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

Key player - Dillon Brooks

Dillon Brooks in action for the Memphis Grizzlies

With Jaren Jackson Jr. out and Ja Morant struggling to shoot, the onus will be on Dillon Brooks to carry this team into the playoffs. He has been the third option for this young Grizzlies squad averaging 16 points this season, but will have to step things up in this upcoming game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Brooks has shown us his scoring abilities in the bubble with some highly efficient scoring nights. He will need to bring his A-game to the play-in tournament for the Memphis Grizzlies to make the playoffs. Look out for his match-up against CJ McCollum in this upcoming blockbuster on Saturday.

Memphis Grizzlies predicted lineup

Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson, Anthony Tolliver, Jonas Valanciunas

Also Read: NBA News Update: Shaq and Chuck involved in hilarious banter, Coach Pop addresses his future, playoff schedule revealed

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers have proven to the league how dangerous they can be with all their stars healthy. With Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins back, they have been dominant in the interior. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum have shown us why they are one of the most feared backcourts in the NBA.

In their last seeding game against the Brooklyn Nets, Damian Lillard scored 42 points and dished out 12 assists. He has been one of the best players in the NBA bubble so far. CJ McCollum impressed with a 25-point performance, playing through his back injury.

We're in the Western Conference Play-In! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/c67PVvs7eK — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 14, 2020

Gary Trent Jr. has provided the Portland Trail Blazers with some amazing bench production and has made the second-most three-pointers in the NBA bubble. Carmelo Anthony has shown us his clutch three-point shooting skills in several seeding games.

The Portland Trail Blazers finally look like the team we expected them to be this season. They will look forward to ending the play-in tournament by winning in the first game itself against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

Key player - Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard in action for the Portland Trail Blazers

Damian 'Logo' Lillard has been the leader of the Portland Trail Blazers all season. Playing without many key players, he has kept their heads above the water for most of the season with his amazing scoring. He has averaged a whopping 30 points and 8 assists this season for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Coming off three consecutive 40-point games, it is no surprise the Lillard is the key player for the Portland Trail Blazers. Look out for more insane three-pointers from the logo on Saturday as the Portland Trail Blazers go up against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Portland Trail Blazers predicted lineup

Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Carmelo Anthony, Zach Collins, Jusuf Nurkic

Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers

Match Prediction

The Portland Trail Blazers are favorites in this match-up against the Memphis Grizzlies. Big men Nurkic, Whiteside, and Collins will have the advantage against Valanciunas and Anderson. Guards Lillard and McCollum have the experience and skill to dominate the young duo of Morant and Brooks.

The Portland Trail Blazers also have Carmelo Anthony and Gary Trent Jr. as clutch sharpshooters. The Memphis Grizzlies' bench stars Grayson Allen and Brandon Clarke must also step up to give the Memphis Grizzlies a shot at winning this game.

The Portland Trail Blazers definitely appear stronger than the Memphis Grizzlies on paper but on the day of the game, it will be the team that plays with more heart that will end up with the win. Will Morant finally overcome his shooting slump? Will it be another Damian Lillard blowout?

Where to watch Grizzlies vs Blazers?

This game will be broadcast only on national television on ABC. You can also live stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

Also Read: NBA Results Today (August 13) - Damian Lillard does it again for Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns eliminated despite 8-0 run