Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction & Match Preview - October 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies will be looking to bounce back against the Portland Trail Blazers after their loss against the LA Lakers in their last NBA match. Ja Morant scored 40 points and 10 rebounds while Steven Adams also had a double-double.

The Portland Trail Blazers were handed their second loss in three games by the LA Clippers. CJ McCollum top-scored with 20 points while Anfernee Simmons came off the bench to add another 12.

Match Details

Fixture - Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time - Wednesday, October 27th, 2021; 10:00 PM PT (Thursday, October 28th, 2021; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue - Moda Center, Portland, OR.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies were handed their first loss against the Lakers after back-to-back victories to start the season. Ja Morant has been in top form while De’Anthony Melton has also had an impressive start to the season.

JA Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies

They lost out against an LA Lakers team that looked set to prove themselves as efficient shooters. The Grizzlies went at 37.1% from the three-point zone and converted 15 of their 18 free throws as the LA Lakers shot an overall 53.1% to post a comfortable victory. Their starting lineup has provided most of the scoring, with overall depth perhaps a cause for concern against bigger teams.

Key Player – Ja Morant

Ja Morant has quickly become one of the most exciting guard prospects in the NBA. The 22-year old is a brilliant shooter and defender and has started the season in All-Star form. He is currently averaging 35 points with eight assists and 3.7 rebounds, and is shooting at a career-high of 63.8%. Continuing his form for a major part of the season should translate to his first ever All-Star callup as well.

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz 40 points

10 assists

13-21 FG

3 steals 40 points

10 assists

13-21 FG

3 steals https://t.co/dFf2MgSDaF

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant | G - De'Anthony Melton | F - Desmond Bane | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams.

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers boast a range of elite scorers, which is why their latest loss against the LA Clippers would be of special significance. They were easily bested by a Clippers side lacking Kawhi Leonard as they shot at an overall 21.6% from the three-point zone.

CJ McCollum was the top scorer while Damian Lillard was largely marked out of the game against the Clippers. Regardless, with Robert Covington and Jusuf Nurkic also supporting the likes of Lillard and McCollum, it might only be a matter of time before the Portland Trail Blazers start delivering victories.

Key Player – Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard has looked some way away from the form he consistently showed last season. He scored 20 points in the first game and then followed it up with 19 in the second. He has averaged 18 points per game but is only shooting at around 38% which is also a cause for concern for the time being. Regardless, the Dame has been the Trail Blazers' best player for much of the season and can be expected to deliver a big performance soon.

Damian Lillard in action for the Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G - Damian Lillard | G - CJ McCollum | F - Norman Powell | F - Robert Covington | C - Jusuf Nurkic

Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers Match Prediction

Ja Morant has been in top form, although the Memphis Grizzlies’ perimeter defense might prove to be a cause for concern. The Portland Trail Blazers have some of the best range shooters of the NBA but have struggled so far due to their stock players not delivering. The Memphis Grizzlies appear to be the slight favorites on the basis of current form.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Where to watch Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers?

The Memphis Grizzlies vs. LA Lakers game will be broadcast on ESPN and Bally Sports- Memphis. It will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar