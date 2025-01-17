Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 17, 2025

The NBA's Friday schedule includes a Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs matchup, which features two of the Western Conference's most thrilling young teams. This will be the second time the teams face off within three days.

In their previous encounter, the Grizzlies came out on top with a 129-115 victory. Victor Wembanyama, who was famously dunked on by Ja Morant in a highlight that didn't count, will surely be looking for revenge against Memphis.

Here’s an in-depth preview of the Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs game, set to tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction, Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Grizzlies (-130) vs Spurs (+110)

Spread: Grizzlies -2.5 (-110) vs Spurs +2.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies o239.5 (-110) vs Spurs u239.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs preview

This game promises to be another exciting chapter after their last thrilling contest. The Grizzlies won 129-115 in Wednesday’s matchup, led by Ja Morant's 21 points and 12 assists. Memphis has won two of its last three games and three of its last five, aiming to build on this momentum for a longer winning streak.

Though Memphis secured the win, they had to rally from a 12-point deficit. The Grizzlies used a strong third-quarter surge, outscoring the Spurs 43-25, to take the lead and secure the victory.

The Spurs are also looking to gain momentum, as they’ve lost four of their last five games. With a 19-20 record, they’ve fallen to 12th in the West, though they are only half a game away from the final play-in spot.

Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs predicted starting lineups

For the Grizzlies, Cam Spencer is out with a thumb injury, Marcus Smart is out due to a finger issue, Gregory Jackson is out with a foot injury and Vince Williams Jr. is out with an ankle injury. Ja Morant is listed as questionable due to a foot injury.

For the Spurs, Jeremy Sochan is out with a back injury.

Grizzlies

G - Ja Morant | G - Desmond Bane | F - Jaylen Wells | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Zach Edey

Spurs

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Vassell | F - Stephon Castle | F - Harrison Barnes | C - Victor Wembanyama

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs betting props

Victor Wembanyama to score the first field goal is +400 on Caesars. This is a good bet.

Ja Morant to score over 23.5 points is -106 on Fanduel. Expect him to clear this.

Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs prediction

While both teams have been inconsistent lately, this matchup remains exciting, particularly with Ja Morant and Victor Wembanyama leading the charge. Our prediction is for Ja Morant to have a big game, propelling the Grizzlies to a victory.

