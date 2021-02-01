Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - February 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Memphis Grizzlies will be looking for their seventh straight win on Monday as they face off against the San Antonio Spurs in the second meeting of their two-game set in the NBA.

The Memphis Grizzlies made their long-awaited return to the floor with a resounding 129-112 victory over the Spurs on Saturday and have pushed their season record to 8-6.

Meanwhile, the 11-9 San Antonio Spurs have been excellent in their recent stretch, defeating two top contenders in the Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets. They will aim to bounce back with a win in the rematch against the Grizzlies.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Monday, February 1st, 2021 8:30 PM ET. (Tuesday 7:00 AM IST)

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

After missing two weeks of action due to COVID-19 protocols, the Memphis Grizzlies picked up right where they left off by beating the San Antonio Spurs in their comeback, adding another win to their hot streak.

Seven players scored in double digits as the team pulled away late behind Ja Morant's impressive 19 points and eleven assists. The Grizzlies saw De'Anthony Melton put up a game-high 20 points, with Kyle Anderson scoring for 16. Desmond Bane and Gorgui Dieng finished their game night with 15 points apiece.

The Memphis Grizzlies' Jontay Porter (knee), Grayson Allen (Covid-19 protocols), Jaren Jackson Jr (knee), and Jonas Valanciunas (COVID-19 protocols) will remain out for Monday's game with the San Antonio Spurs.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies Taylor Jenkins confers with Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies during game against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center

Ja Morant has played stellar basketball for the Memphis Grizzlies this season. He could be on the verge of a first-time selection to the All-Star Game this campaign.

He will be the key player in the Grizzlies' rematch with the Spurs as they aim to take the win on the road.

This season, Morant is averaging 22 points, 7.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds on 53% shooting from the floor.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G Ja Morant, G Dillon Brooks, F Kyle Anderson, F Brandon Clarke, C Xavier Tillman.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs have been inconsistent thus far, but no one can doubt their competitive spirit under coach Gregg Popovich.

They have proven that they can beat elite teams in the association on any given night. The Spurs will be eager to settle the score with the Grizzlies in their upcoming matchup.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan of the San Antonio Spurs kneels on the court prior to the start of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

DeMar DeRozan is a professional scorer who has played with the best in the NBA. He had a slow night in the San Antonio Spurs' previous outing, managing only 5 points in 25 minutes on the floor. He will be hungry to bounce back with a big performance on Monday and will be the key player for his side.

The 4-time All-Star has been in good form this campaign. He is averaging 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 18 games thus far. He is also shooting an impressive 48.8% from the floor.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G Dejounte Murray, G Lonnie Walker IV, F DeMar DeRozan, F K. Johnson, C LaMarcus Aldridge.

Grizzlies vs Spurs Match Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies will aim to sweep the mini-series on Monday night in what could be a fiercely competitive matchup between two old Western Conference rivals.

Having said that, the San Antonio Spurs won’t be pushovers and could pull off an upset by snapping the Grizzlies’ winning streak. The Spurs will need their stars, LaMarcus Aldridge and Demar DeRozan, to step up big time to hold down the fort.

Considering Ja Morant’s brilliant form, the Memphis Grizzlies are the favorites to steal the win on the road and improve their season record to 9-6.

