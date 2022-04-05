Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 5th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz will host the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena on April 5.

The Grizzlies are coming off a 122-114 win against the Phoenix Suns. With their seventh consecutive win, the second-place Grizzlies improved to 55-23 on the season.

Meanwhile, the Jazz are coming off a close 107-111 loss to the Golden State Warriors. Having lost four of their last five games, the sixth-place Jazz fell to 46-32 on the season.

While Memphis has dominated Utah for the majority of the season, heading into this game in Salt Lake City, the Jazz will enjoy a healthier roster.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Ja Morant in action for Grizzlies

The Grizzlies will have quite a few names to mention in their injury report ahead of their game in Utah.

Ja Morant continues to be a major absence. Morant has missed a number of games due to knee soreness. However, this hasn't impacted the Grizzlies' ability to win. He remains out for Tuesday's game as well.

Joining Morant and Memphis will also see Tyrell Terry and Killian Tillie out of the rotation with foot and knee injuries, respectively.

A recent addition to the injury report will see Dillon Brooks listed as doubtful with hip soreness. Brooks recently made his return from injury. Having him out may cause some problems for the side.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Ja Morant Out Knee Tyrell Terry Out Foot Killian Tillie Out Knee Dillon Brooks Doubtful Hip

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Udoka Azubuike in action for Utah

Utah will feature a healthy roster for the most part. However, they will have two names to mention in their injury report ahead of their home game.

Trent Forrest has been listed as questionable as he follows the NBA's concussion protocol. He has been out since the last week of March.

Udoka Azubuike will miss the rest of the season as he recovers from ankle surgery.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Udoka Azubuike Out Ankle Trent Forrest Out Concussion Protocol

Memphis Grizzlies VS Utah Jazz Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Memphis Grizzlies 55-23 +165 Over 221 (-110) +5.5 (-110) Utah Jazz 46-32 -210 Under 221 (-110) -5.5 (-110)

The Jazz have been favored to win this matchup against the Grizzlies primarily because of their roster strength and homecourt advantage.

Although the Grizzlies have managed to beat the Jazz at home, Utah will have a healthy roster for this game which may tip the scales in their favor.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz Betting Tips

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are on a seven-game winning streak. Ja Morant continues to be out and Dillon Brooks may also miss Tuesday's game. Memphis has an offensive rating of 121.5 in their last 10 games.

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz are 27-11 when playing at home. The Jazz have an offensive rating of 117.9 in their last 10 games. Donovan Mitchell has been averaging 29.6 points per game in his last 10 outings.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

With a number of key players out of the rotation, Memphis made many adjustments to their starting lineup. However, with a lot of players returning, they may return to their traditional rotation.

The starting backcourt is likely to see Tyus Jones and Desmond Bane fill out the guard spots. This allows Ziaire Williams to move to small forward alongside Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams.

The bench strength increases as DeAnthony Melton and Kyle Anderson are available to play extensive minutes to support the starting rotation.

Utah Jazz

The Jazz will have their main rotation in place for this home game, so there will barely be any adjustments to their lineup.

Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell will continue to fill out the backcourt while Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neale and Rudy Gobert complete the frontcourt trio.

The bench rotation will also continue to see significant minutes from Jordan Clarkson. Other players who may see more game time will be Hassan Whiteside and Danuel House Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz Predicted Starting 5’s

Memphis Grizzlies

G - Tyus Jones | G - Desmond Bane | F - Ziaire Williams | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams

Utah Jazz

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O'Neale | C - Rudy Gobert

