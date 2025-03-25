Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 25 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Memphis Grizzlies face the struggling Utah Jazz on the road on Tuesday in a battle between two Western Conference teams. The Grizzlies are fourth in the West with a 43-28 record and are pushing for home court advantage in the playoffs.

The Grizzlies are on a three-game slide and lost five of their last 10. Despite the losing streak, they remain a game behind the third-placed Denver Nuggets. Meanwhile, the Jazz sit in 15th with a 16-56 record, the second-worst record in the league. They have lost nine of their last 10 games.

The Grizzlies will lean on All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr., who is averaging 22.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks this season. Ja Morant is listed as out for the game against the Jazz. Morant averages 22.3 points and 7.4 assists per game this season.

Meanwhile, the Jazz will rely on the production of Collin Sexton, who is averaging 18.1 points and 4.2 assists this season. He will be supported by Keyonte George who averages 16.8 points this season.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Memphis Grizzlies are expected to have a starting five of Desmond Bane, Luke Kennard, Jaylen Wells, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Zach Edey.

Here is a snapshot of their depth chart:

POS STARTER 2ND 3RD Point Guard Luke Kennard Scotty Pippen Jr. Yuki Kawamura Shooting Guard Desmond Bane Vince Williams Jr. Small Forward Jaylen Wells Gregory Jackson Power Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. Brandon Clarke Center Zach Edey Jay Huff

Utah Jazz Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Utah Jazz are predicted to start Isaiah Collier, Collin Sexton, Cody Williams, Kyle Filipowski, and Walker Kessler.

POS STARTER 2ND 3RD Point Guard Isaiah Collier Keyonte George Shooting Guard Collin Sexton Jordan Clarkson Johnny Juzang Small Forward Cody Williams Brice Sensabaugh Svi Mykhailiuk Power Forward Kyle Filipowski KJ Martin Center Walker Kessler Micah Potter

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz injury reports

Memphis Grizzlies injury reports

The Memphis Grizzlies could be without four players, including former All-Star Ja Morant, whose status is out due to a hamstring injury. Also out are Brandon Clarke (knee), Zyon Pullin (knee), and Lamar Stevens (shoulder).

Utah Jazz injury reports

The Utah Jazz have three players on their injury report, bannered by Lauri Markannen who is out due to illness. John Collins will also not play due to an ankle injury while Taylor Hendricks is out due to a fibula injury.

