  • Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 25 | NBA 2024-25 season

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 25 | NBA 2024-25 season

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Mar 25, 2025 10:50 GMT
NBA: Utah Jazz at Memphis Grizzlies - Source: Imagn
Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart - Source: Imagn

The Memphis Grizzlies face the struggling Utah Jazz on the road on Tuesday in a battle between two Western Conference teams. The Grizzlies are fourth in the West with a 43-28 record and are pushing for home court advantage in the playoffs.

The Grizzlies are on a three-game slide and lost five of their last 10. Despite the losing streak, they remain a game behind the third-placed Denver Nuggets. Meanwhile, the Jazz sit in 15th with a 16-56 record, the second-worst record in the league. They have lost nine of their last 10 games.

The Grizzlies will lean on All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr., who is averaging 22.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks this season. Ja Morant is listed as out for the game against the Jazz. Morant averages 22.3 points and 7.4 assists per game this season.

Meanwhile, the Jazz will rely on the production of Collin Sexton, who is averaging 18.1 points and 4.2 assists this season. He will be supported by Keyonte George who averages 16.8 points this season.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Memphis Grizzlies are expected to have a starting five of Desmond Bane, Luke Kennard, Jaylen Wells, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Zach Edey.

Here is a snapshot of their depth chart:

POS
STARTER
2ND
3RD
Point Guard
Luke Kennard
Scotty Pippen Jr.
Yuki Kawamura
Shooting Guard
Desmond Bane
Vince Williams Jr.
Small Forward
Jaylen Wells
Gregory Jackson
Power Forward
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Brandon Clarke
Center
Zach Edey
Jay Huff
Utah Jazz Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Utah Jazz are predicted to start Isaiah Collier, Collin Sexton, Cody Williams, Kyle Filipowski, and Walker Kessler.

POS
STARTER
2ND
3RD
Point Guard
Isaiah Collier
Keyonte George
Shooting Guard
Collin Sexton
Jordan Clarkson
Johnny Juzang
Small Forward
Cody Williams
Brice Sensabaugh
Svi Mykhailiuk
Power Forward
Kyle Filipowski
KJ Martin
Center
Walker Kessler
Micah Potter
Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz injury reports

Memphis Grizzlies injury reports

The Memphis Grizzlies could be without four players, including former All-Star Ja Morant, whose status is out due to a hamstring injury. Also out are Brandon Clarke (knee), Zyon Pullin (knee), and Lamar Stevens (shoulder).

Utah Jazz injury reports

The Utah Jazz have three players on their injury report, bannered by Lauri Markannen who is out due to illness. John Collins will also not play due to an ankle injury while Taylor Hendricks is out due to a fibula injury.

Edited by Prathik BR
