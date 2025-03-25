Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 25, 2025

The slumping Memphis Grizzlies travel to Salt Lake City on Tuesday for another game against the Utah Jazz. Memphis, 3-0 in the season series versus Utah, can sweep the season series with another win. The Grizzlies will have to overcome the absence of Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke and GG Jackson to end a three-game losing skid.

Meanwhile, the reeling Jazz hope to play spoilers when they host the Grizzlies. A win could end their visitors' dominance over them and hand Memphis a crucial setback in the Western Conference playoff positioning. Utah will not be at full strength after putting Lauri Markkanen, John Collins and Hendricks Taylor on the inactive list due to injuries.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Delta Center will host the Grizzlies-Jazz game. Basketball fans can also catch the action by subscribing to NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Grizzlies (-450) vs. Jazz (+350)

Odds: Grizzlies (-10.0) vs. Jazz (+10.0)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies (o240.5 -110) vs. Rockets (u240.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies offense has stuttered in losses to the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers and LA Clippers. Without Ja Morant, their best playmaker, Memphis has had trouble executing its sets. Morant will not be around so whoever gets the task to run the offense must step up. Scotty Pippen Jr., Desmond Bane and Luke Kennard will be relied upon to run the team’s plays.

The Utah Jazz does not have anything to play for, but if the Grizzlies do not execute well, an upset could happen. Will Hardy’s team seems to be coasting to the finish line. Their only win this month came against the also reeling Washington Wizards on Mar. 19. They looked uninspired in back-to-back blowout losses to the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Jazz could take advantage of the Grizzlies’ recent struggles and attempt to catch their visitors off guard.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz Predicted Starting Lineups

Grizzlies

PG: Scotty Pippen Jr. | SG: Desmond Bane | SF: Jaylen Wells | PF: Santi Aldama | C: Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jazz

PG: Isaiah Collier | SG: Collin Sexton | SF: Cody Williams | C: Kyle Filipowski | C: Walker Kessler

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz Betting Tips

Jaylen Wells has struggled against teams that are solid to elite on defense. Against teams that don’t execute well on that end, the rookie has made the most of such opportunities. Utah has had trouble all season long stopping opponents, giving Wells a good chance of going over his 8.5 (O/U) points prop.

Santi Aldama has regained his rhythm following his re-entry into the starting lineup. He is averaging 13.3 points per game this month, including 16.0 PPG in his last two outings. Without Ja Morant, the Spaniard could top his 13.5 (O/U) points prop.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz Prediction

The Grizzlies are slumping and hobbled but the Jazz have been in even deeper trouble because of injuries and poor play. Memphis needs to win as many games as possible in its goal to get the best seeding possible. The visitors could end their slump and beat the -10.0 spread.

