Memphis Grizzlies vs Washington Wizards: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The surging Memphis Grizzlies go east to face the slumping Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena on Friday.

Ja Morant’s All-Star recognition tour continues as the Memphis Grizzlies look to extend their winning streak to three games. In Memphis’ last win against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, Morant did not light up the scoreboard but involved his teammates more.

One of the recipients of the talented point guard’s game management was Jaren Jackson Jr., who had his best game of the season. Desmond Bane’s marked improvements have only made Memphis so much more dangerous than last year.

After blasting through the first six games of the season where the Washington Wizards went 5-1, they have now lost two consecutive games. Although the Wizards’ offense has remained just about the same, it’s their defense that has cost them those losses.

The Washington Wizards were also seemingly taking it easy in the stretches of the game against the Toronto Raptors, who were missing Scottie Barnes. Wes Unseld Jr.’s team could not afford another lackadaisical effort against a fast and aggressive Memphis Grizzlies team.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies will continue to miss the presence of one of their integral pieces in Dillon Brooks. He is currently recovering from a fractured left hand.

Other than him, coach Taylor Jenkins will have a completely healthy roster.

Player: Status: Reason: Brooks, Dillon Out Injury/Illness - Left Hand; Fracture Recovery

Washington Wizards Injury Report

The Washington Wizards, on the other hand, have a lengthy injury list. It starts with Rui Hachimura who hasn’t played a single minute this season. He is currently not with the team.

Thomas Bryant will be sidelined as he is rehabilitating from an ACL injury. Sharpshooter Davis Bertans will also ride the bench due to a left ankle sprain.

Role players Anthony Gill and Cassius Winston are unable to play because of calf strains and hamstring concerns, respectively.

Player: Status: Reason: Bertans, Davis Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Left ankle sprain Bryant, Thomas Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Left ACL injury recovery Gill, Anthony Out Injury/Illness - Right Calf; Right calf strain Hachimura, Rui Out Not With Team Winston, Cassius Out Injury/Illness - Left Hamstring; Left Hamstring strain

Memphis Grizzlies vs Washington Wizards:

Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant has been nothing short of sensational for the Memphis Grizzlies this season.

The Memphis Grizzlies are unlikely to tinker with a starting unit that has done wonders for them. The electrifying Ja Morant brings his talent and energy out of the point guard position. Most Improved Player of the Year candidate Desmon Bane resumes shooting guard chores.

De’Anthony Melton’s shooting and defense will be invaluable from his regular small forward role. Jaren Jackson Jr. could finally get it going after that game against the Denver Nuggets. He will play power forward. The irrepressible Steven Adams will be the force in the interior for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards are also going to stick to their effective first five, starting with Spencer Dinwiddie as point guard. Bradley Beal, who is starting to regain a little of his shooting touch, will take on his usual shooting guard role.

The small forward position has been owned by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this season and should continue to be the case. Kyle Kuzma gets his power forward duties where he is averaging a career-high in rebounds per game.

Daniel Gafford’s significant leap this year allows him the opportunity to hold on to the starting man in the middle position.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Washington Wizards

Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - Desmon Bane | Small Forward - De’Anthony Melton | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Steven Adams

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Spencer Dinwiddie | Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal | Small Forward - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | Power Forward - Kyle Kuzma | Center - Daniel Gafford

