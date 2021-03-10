Memphis Grizzlies vs Washington Wizards: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Washington Wizards will host the Memphis Grizzlies at the Capital One Arena on Wednesday.

The Grizzlies are currently on a decent run of form, winning three of their last five games. The Wizards, on the other hand, have won eight of their last eleven games.

This is the second time these two teams are meeting this season. Their first meeting came just a week ago when Ja Morant's 35-point double-double secured victory for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Washington Wizards: Injury Updates

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have won three of their last five games

The Memphis Grizzlies boast a largely healthy roster against the Washington Wizards. Grayson Allen was ruled out for three straight games due to concussion protocols but could be added to the lineup on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Jaren Jackson Jr. is yet to play a game for the Memphis Grizzlies this season as he recovers from a knee injury. According to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, however, he will make a return after the All-Star break.

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards have won eight of their last eleven games

The Washington Wizards have a couple of injury concerns. Thomas Bryant has been ruled out of the season following a left ACL injury.

Meanwhile, backup guard Ish Smith has been sidelined for six to eight weeks due to a proximal injury to his right quadriceps.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant leads the team as the point guard, and his backcourt partner Grayson Allen is predicted to return as the two-guard in this game. Jonas Valanciunas is the bonafide center, with Xavier Tillman as his backup.

Kyle Anderson will return to the lineup as the starting power forward. Meanwhile, Dillon Brooks will retain his usual position as the small forward. Desmond Bane, Justise Winslow and Brandon Clarke average the most minutes off the bench.

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards' star backcourt of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal will start as usual. Garrison Mathews is the team's small forward, and Rui Hachimura will join him in the frontcourt as the power forward.

Moritz Wagner will replace Thomas Bryant as the starting center. Meanwhile, rookie Deni Avdija has been quite impressive off the bench.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

G - Ja Morant, G - Grayson Allen, F - Dillon Brooks, F - Kyle Anderson, C - Jonas Valanciunas.

Washington Wizards

G - Russell Westbrook, G - Bradley Beal, F - Garrison Mathews, F - Rui Hachimura, C - Moritz Wagner

