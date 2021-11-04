Memphis Grizzlies vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - November 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards will lock horns with each other in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game at the Capital One Arena on Friday.

The Grizzlies are coming off back-to-back wins against the Denver Nuggets, winning the previous game 108-106. Meanwhile, the Wizards have lost two straight games entering this matchup. The Toronto Raptors handed them a 109-100 loss in their last outing.

Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies vs Washington Wizards | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Venue: Friday, November 5th; 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, November 6th; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Jaren Jackson and Ja Morant during Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers

The Memphis Grizzlies fended off a comeback attempt from the Denver Nuggets in their previous outing with a stellar display down the stretch.

After taking a 20-point lead in the first quarter, the Grizzlies allowed the Nuggets to cut that lead to one by the end of the first half. Denver turned that into a 10-point lead midway through the third quarter.

Nevertheless, Jaren Jackson Jr. stepped up to the occasion in the final frame of the match, scoring nine points and five rebounds to lead his team to a two-point win. He had 22 points, eight rebounds and three steals on the night.

The Memphis Grizzlies made 51.9% of their shots from the field, including 16 3-pointers on the night. They also took good care of the ball, committing only 11 turnovers all game.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant has been in excellent form so far this season. His efficient performances have helped the team embark on a 5-3 start to their campaign.

Morant had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists in his last game. He shot 50% from the field, making excellent reads during games. Another solid all-around outing from the 2020 Rookie of the Year could help his side win their sixth game of the season.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant | G - De'Anthony Melton | F - Desmond Bane | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams.

Washington Wizards Preview

Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma during the Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors game

The Washington Wizards seem to have hit a roadblock with back-to-back defeats after an impressive 5-1 start to the season. The Wizards need more consistent performances from the team's role players to return to winning ways against the Grizzlies.

Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope combined for just ten points, shooting 5 of 23 from the floor in their last game. That played a key role in their nine-point loss against Toronto.

The Washington Wizards also made just eight three -pointers all night, something they need to improve.

Key Player - Spencer Dinwiddie

Spencer Dinwiddie has been a solid addition to the Washington Wizards. He can score, assist and shoot the ball efficiently. Dinwiddie relieves a lot of pressure off Bradley Beal as the primary ball handler. He needs to try and score more, though, as the Wizards tend to thrive when that happens.

Chris W. Crouse 🏙 @NBACrouse Wizards' PER leaders (of those in rotation):



1. Montrezl Harrell: 25.9

2. Spencer Dinwiddie: 22.0

3. Daniel Gafford: 22.0

4. Bradley Beal: 15.4

5. Raul Neto: 13.8 Wizards' PER leaders (of those in rotation):1. Montrezl Harrell: 25.92. Spencer Dinwiddie: 22.03. Daniel Gafford: 22.04. Bradley Beal: 15.45. Raul Neto: 13.8

Overreliance on Beal and Montrezl Harrell limits the Wizards' scoring options, which means Dinwiddie's contribution could be key against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G - Spencer Dinwiddie | G - Bradley Beal | F - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | F - Kyle Kuzma | C - Daniel Gafford.

Grizzlies vs Wizards Match Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Washington Wizards are two evenly matched teams. That makes it difficult to predict the winner of this matchup. Memphis have the winning momentum on their side, though, which gives them a slight advantage to emerge victorious in this game.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs Wizards?

The match between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Washington Wizards will be televised locally by NBC Sports Washington and Bally Sports South East. Fans can also catch live action via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

