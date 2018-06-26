2019 FIBA World Cup: Indian Men's Basketball Team Announced For Third Window Fixtures

Indian Basketball Men's team announced for the next window of the fiba world cup qualifers.

India Men's Basketball Team for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers

Bengaluru: Basketball Federation of India (BFI) on Monday announced the squad for the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers which will be held from June 28 - July 3, 2018.

Surprisingly the top scorer in previous world cup qualifiers games and commonwealth games top scorer Aravind Annadurai missed the list for the upcoming qualifiers games against Syria and Jordan.

India lost previously 4 games against Syria, Jordan and Lebanon and India is at 4th place in the group stage and Indian team has to win the upcoming 2 games to qualify for the next stage of the qualifiers.

The roster for the upcoming FIBA World Cup qualifiers are as follows :

Players:

Gaurav PATWAL, Ravi Bhardwaj, Joginder Singh, Mahipal Singh, Justin Joseph, Sartaj Singh Sandhu, Jeevanantham Pandi, Yadwinder Singh, Arvind Arumugam, Arshpreet Singh Bhullar, Satnam Singh, Akilan Pari.

Coach: Sat Prakash Yadav

Asst Coach: Sebastian Padipurakkal Joseph

Basketball Federation of India announced new names into the current roster. Gaurav Patwal, Sartaj Singh Sandhu and Mahipal Singh got to wear the Indian jersey for the first time and all these players are played previously in UBA Basketball League.

30 Member squad training as a national camp in Bengaluru for last 15 days and out of 30 members squad coach and Basketball Federation of India (BFI) select 12 member squad for the upcoming matches.

Indian Men's team will play against Syria and Jordan in the upcoming matches and Indian team is in a do or die situation as they has to win against both Syria and Jordan and still India has a chance to qualify for the next round if India wins both matches against Syria and Jordan.

Upcoming World Cup Qualifiers Games:

1) India vs Syria

Thursday 28 June 2018, 17:00 | (GMT+3)

2) India vs Jordan

Sunday 1 July 2018, 19:00 | (GMT+3)

India previously lost to Syria by 57-74 which is held in Bengaluru and India lost to the top country in the group table Jordan by 88-102 in the previous games.

Indian Men's Basketball team will travel to Lebanon on Monday for the upcoming games against Syria and Jordan.