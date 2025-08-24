Miami 305 vs Chicago Triplets Preview and Prediction - Aug. 24 | 2025 BIG3 Championship Game

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 24, 2025 02:46 GMT
Miami 305 vs Chicago Triplets Preview and Prediction - Aug. 24. (Photo: @miami_the305 and @trezz_8 on Instagram)
Season 8 of the BIG3 concludes on Sunday, with the Miami 305 taking on the Chicago Triplets in the championship game. Miami is trying to win the title in its first season, while Chicago is looking for its first championship since 2019, when they were just called Triplets.

Miami finished the regular season with a record of 5-3, which was good for the third seed. They outlasted the No. 2 Dallas Power 50-47 in the semifinals to advance to the championship game. Lance Stephenson led the way with 23 points, 11 rebounds and two steals, while Michael Beasley added 22 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and five blocks.

On the other hand, Chicago had the best record in the BIG3 after the regular season at 6-2. They dominated Nick Young's LA Riot 50-38 to book their ticket to the final for the first time since 2023. It was a total team effort, with Amir Johnson, Montrezl Harrell and Chris Allen all scoring in double figures.

Miami 305 vs. Chicago Triplets: Where to Watch BIG3 Championship Game?

The BIG3 championship game is scheduled for Sunday at the Additional Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. It will be televised live on CBS, with a 3 p.m. tipoff. The BIG 3 All-Star Game is scheduled an hour before the championship game.

Miami 305 vs. Chicago Triplets Preview

The two teams faced each other once in the regular season during Week 8 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Miami 305 was ahead in the first half before the Chicago Triplets put on a dominant display in the second half to get the 50-41 victory.

Montrezl Harrell was unstoppable with 28 points and nine rebounds, while Nasir Cole added 12 points and five rebounds. Michael Beasley had 17 points to lead Miami in scoring, with Lance Stephenson contributing 14 points and seven rebounds.

Miami 305 vs. Chicago Triplets Roster

Miami 305

  • Michael Beasley | Forward
  • Lance Stephenson | Guard
  • Mario Chalmers | Guard
  • Reggie Evans | Center
  • Sean Williams | Forward
  • Coach: Michael Cooper

Chicago Triplets

  • Montrezl Harrell | Center
  • Jason Richardson | Guard
  • Amir Johnson | Forward
  • Chris Allen | Guard
  • Nasir Cole | Guard

Miami 305 vs. Chicago Triplets Prediction

Miami 305 have the homecourt advantage since the game will be played in Florida, but the Chicago Triplets finished the season with the best record in the BIG3. They also defeated Miami in the regular season, so the prediction is a win for the Triplets.

Juan Paolo David

