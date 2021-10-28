Miami Heat 106-93 Brooklyn Nets: 5 talking points as Bam Adebayo’s timely offense and the Heat’s unforgiving defense overwhelm the Nets

The Miami Heat took down the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday with their trademark grit on both ends of the floor. While the game featured periods where both NBA teams had the lead, the Heat proved to be just too much in the end.

Kyle Lowry was back after sitting out the previous game with an injury. His presence on the floor made a significant difference for the visiting team. He was at the point of attack on offense and defense for the Heat all game long.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets are still trying to get used to this version of James Harden. The former MVP has been solid but is nowhere near the level that the Nets need him to play. If the Harden of the last few years does not return to form, it will be a very long season for Kevin Durant and the Nets.

Here are five talking points after the Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets game:

#5 The Brooklyn Nets’ starting five

Steve Nash’s most used starting unit before the game against the Miami Heat was made up of Kevin Durant, James Harden, Blake Griffin, Joe Harris and Nic Claxton. This unit, in 20 minutes together, has an abysmal Offensive Rating of 83.3 and a disastrous Defensive Rating of 132.6. That means they have been outscored by opponents in those 20 minutes by a staggering 49.2 points.

Nash switched it up to the Brooklyn Nets' most effective unit last season in the game against the Washington Wizards. Once he replaced Claxton with Bruce Brown, the result was immediate, based on the eye test. The Nets looked more fluid and the spacing was way better. The numbers also bore the same results. Their Offensive Rating went up to 104.2, and their defense was stout at 95.7. They were outscoring opponents by 8.5.

Bruce Brown started the game, probably because Claxton was a late scratch because of cold-like symptoms. The Brooklyn Nets could have also used Jevon Carter as they did before, but Nash wanted to play it safe against an organized and tough Miami Heat team.

Brown started and was replaced by Patty Mills. When Brown left, the Heat were leading 11-10.

The decision worked as the Brooklyn Nets weren’t on their back heels early into the game. He finished the first half with a team-high 20 minutes of action.

#4 Kyle Lowry’s effect on the Miami Heat

Kyle Lowry has been an invaluable addition to the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are undefeated when Kyle Lowry plays. When Lowry is on the floor with Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker and Bam Adebayo, the Heat has a solid 108.8 Offensive Rating. The insane defense grinds out rival teams to 87.5 points. The unit outscored opponents by 21.3 points.

Replacing Lowry with Herro changes the dynamics of the Miami Heat. Surprisingly, their offensive rating drops to 80, and they give up too many points with 94.3. They have been outscored by 14.3 with Herro in place of Lowry.

The former All-Star was all over the place in this game. He scrambled for loose balls, drew charges and just frustrated Blake Griffin in the post when he switched onto the big man.

Lowry finished with 9 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds for the Miami Heat. The Heat are just a totally dominant team with Lowry on the floor, as shown in this game. They are still undefeated this season when he plays.

