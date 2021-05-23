Miami Heat 107-109 Milwaukee Bucks: 5 Talking points as Jrue Holiday shuts down Jimmy Butler

Eastern Conference third seed the Milwaukee Bucks took on sixth seed Miami Heat to get the ball rolling for the 2021 NBA playoffs at the Fiserv Forum earlier today. The Milwaukee Bucks started the match slowly but found their groove in the second half as Giannis Antetokounmpo produced a commanding double-double with 26 points and 18 rebounds. Khris Middleton top-scored with 27 points while Jrue Holiday produced a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

The Miami Heat, on the other hand, saw underwhelming shooting performances from the likes of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. The former came good with a late jumper to take the game to overtime. But it was Middleton who had the last laugh and lifted the Milwaukee Bucks into a 2-point lead with 0.5 seconds left on the clock.

#1 Milwaukee Bucks manage offensively despite slow start from Giannis

The Milwaukee Bucks did not have the best of offensive nights against the Miami Heat, with Giannis taking his time to get into the zone. He shot at less than 40% through the first half and missed multiple high-percentage shots.

On the other hand, Khris Middleton was in elite scoring form and finished the game with a stat line of 26 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. The Milwaukee Bucks dominated the paint as Giannis came alive towards the middle of the second quarter.

Our Big Three highlight today's MegaBucks Leaders!! — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 22, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks have arguably had their best bench in recent years, with Bobby Portis the stand-out performer impressing on both ends of the court. Brook Lopez had a physically fruitful night that ended with 18 points and 8 rebounds. He came up with multiple clutch plays in overtime as the two teams exchanged leads throughout the last two minutes. Needless to say, the “Greak Freak” might not have been at his best, but the Bucks have multiple offensive threats capable of turning around matches, and we saw through elite performances from Holiday and Middleton.

#2 Miami Heat could not hurt Milwaukee Bucks on the transition

The Miami Heat’s strength lies in their quick offensive transitions. However, the Milwaukee Bucks suffocated the Heat’s key players with Jrue Holiday putting in an intense shift in defense. The Miami Heat started off the game well, but both Butler and Bam Adebayo shot at less than 30% in the first half.

Duncan isn't letting up



👌👌👌👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/9C02HHYH8o — x - Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 22, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks have one of the strongest defenses on paper in the NBA and did not disappoint. The Miami Heat were more successful from the 3-point zone, though, with Duncan Robinson scoring at an elite level all night. He finished with 24 points, while Goran Dragic came alive towards the end and ended up top-scoring for the Heat with 25 points

#3 Milwaukee Bucks’ free-throw and 3-point shooting might cost them

One of the most apparent weaknesses that the Milwaukee Bucks have is their lack of efficient free throw shooters. They were subpar from the 3-point zone and made only 2 of first their 17 attempts.

Giannis Antetokounmpo struggled with his free-throw shooting for the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks’ failure to convert free throws did not allow them to gain control of the match from the start. They went in with a 3-point lead at halftime despite restricting Jimmy Butler and Adebayo to a combined 13 points. This may prove to be a problem in the coming games against elite teams capable of exposing them.

#4 Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson and Goran Dragic rescued the Miami Heat offensively

Duncan Robinson had an especially fruitful night for the Miami Heat. Robinson's offensive performance, along with Kendrick Nunn and Goran Dragic, kept the Miami Heat in the game until the very end.

Goran lives for this part of the year 🐉 pic.twitter.com/GR5Udato0e — x - Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 22, 2021

The Miami Heat’s two best players did not have an easy time against one of the best defenses in the NBA. Middleton, Giannis and Khris Middleton were at their best. The Miami Heat were able to keep up with the Milwaukee Bucks due to their elite shooting from beyond the arc. Jimmy Butler showed flashes of his characteristic playoff form to force the game into overtime, but it was Khris Middleton who came in clutch for the Bucks.

#5 Khris Middleton shows elite composure as Jrue Holiday shuts down Jimmy Butler

The two teams went neck to neck despite the Miami Heat’s key players having a poor night. Giannis Antetokounmpo came alive towards the middle of the second quarter. Regardless, it was Khris Middleton's clutch jumper that sealed the deal as the Bucks won despite a mixed night,

Jrue Holiday had an hugely impressive night against the Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler

Meanwhile, Jrue Holiday did a great shutdown job on Jimmy Butler. Butler only got 4 of his 22 shooting attempts on target as a spirited Duncan Robinson-Goran Dragic late-charge did not prove enough. Jrue Holiday also had an efficient shooting night and looked like the missing piece that the Milwaukee Bucks needed to mount a bonafide title challenge.