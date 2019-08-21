Miami Heat: 3 Players the Heat should consider trading ahead of the 2019-20 NBA season

Goran Dragic is among the names that the Heat should consider offloading

The Miami Heat faced a daunting off-season after finishing the 2018-19 season outside the playoffs, while also losing Dwyane Wade to retirement. With their prospects bleak, Pat Riley and the Heat were expected to launch a clear-out in preparation for a historically crowded 2021 free agency class, but the organization's plans were drastically altered when Jimmy Butler made the surprise choice to head to Miami.

The addition of one of free agency's biggest talents renewed hope within the franchise that the Heat can compete. And Riley has since set out to acquire a second All-Star to play alongside Butler.

However, the Heat are currently restricted by a lack of cap space, and departures will be required to bring in new talent. Plenty among the Heat roster have been linked with a trade, and here we look at the three individuals that Miami should consider letting go.

#3 Kelly Olynyk

Kelly Olynyk's career has stagnated during his two-year spell in Miami

Kelly Olynyk signed a four-year $50 million deal with the Miami Heat back in the summer of 2017. The Heat offered the then 26-year-old a huge deal after he impressed a four-season spell with the Boston Celtics, and the Heat hoped that the Toronto native would become a vital cog for the franchise.

However, Olynyk has failed to grow into a larger role during his two seasons in Miami, starting just 58 times while averaging just 23 minutes per game. Olynyk’s performances have been consistent with the ones he produced in Boston, although the now 28-year-old appears to have hit his ceiling.

Ultimately, Olynyk can still play a reserve role on a contender, although the $25 million owed over the next two seasons makes the player a luxury that the Heat cannot afford.

