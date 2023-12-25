Miami Heat injury report (Dec. 25): Latest on Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro's status 

The Miami Heat are back on the Christmas Day slate this season and will play the Philadelphia 76ers. The Heat's injury report remains a cause of concern for the reigning Eastern Conference champions. However, after a long time, it won't be featuring two of their regulars this season, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.

Adebayo most recently dealt with a hip injury but has played the last three games in a row. He's missed 10 games this season. Meanwhile, Herro, who missed 17 games and was out for a long time due to an ankle injury, has also played the last three consecutive games. The Heat do have superstar Jimmy Butler on the report, though.

Butler is questionable because of a left calf strain. The five-time NBA All-Star is a game-time decision. Joining Butler on the injury list are Haywood Highsmith, Josh Richardson and Dru Smith. Highsmith is questionable because of a head injury and cold (non-Covid), Richardson is probable because of back spasms, while Smith is out third-degree ACL sprain. Here's the entire report:

Player Injury Status Jimmy Butler Left calf strain Questionable Haywood Highsmith Head; Cold illness Questionable Josh Richardson Back spasms Probable Dru Smith Right ACL 3rd degree sprain Out

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat?

The Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat will renew their rivalry tonight on ESPN as part of the NBA's 2023 Christmas Day games slate. Local TV outlets Bally Sports Suns (Miami), NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus will also show the games.

International fans can stream the game online via a subscription to NBA League Pass. The game is at 6:30 AM on the Heat's homecourt, Kaseya Center.

Heat and 76ers are both injury-plagued entering Monday's showdown

The Heat have been injury-plagued for the better part of the 2023-24 NBA season. The Sixers, on the other hand, have had better luck. Unfortunately, that isn't the case ahead of Monday's contest. While the Heat could miss Jimmy Butler, who is questionable, the Sixers are without Joel Embiid, who is out tonight due to an ankle sprain.

They are the heads of the snakes for the respective teams, so if Butler misses the game, too, it could be a significant absence as far as ratings for this particular game are concerned.

However, Butler has received enough time off, so he may suit up for the Miami Heat. After a mediocre stretch, the Heat have scripted five wins in their last seven games and would want to keep this momentum going.

The Philadelphia 76ers will be without Embiid, but they're deep and talented enough to steal one, especially considering how well Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris have played lately.