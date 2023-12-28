Miami Heat Injury Report (Dec. 28): Latest update on Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson's availability

Due to his doubtful status, Kyle Lowry's availability for Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors is still unknown, citing general soreness. The specific nature of his discomfort is not explicitly mentioned, but the Heat may be exercising caution with their veteran point guard. If Lowry cannot play, Tyler Herro is expected to assume additional playmaking responsibilities for Miami.

Robinson's status for Thursday's game against the Warriors is uncertain due to a left ankle sprain. His availability for the upcoming match will likely depend on his recovery and the team's assessment of his fitness to play.

Robinson showcased a strong performance in Monday's 119-113 victory over Philadelphia, scoring 16 points, two assists, four rebounds, and a steal in just over 34 minutes of play.

Playing a pivotal role off the Heat bench, Robinson stepped up without several starters, leading Miami in three-pointers made. His crucial role in securing a victory on Christmas Day was significant, and his five three-pointers made in five games this season demonstrate his skill from beyond the arc.

Additionally, Robinson has achieved 15 or more points in 14 separate instances this season.

What happened to Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson?

During Friday's game against the Hawks, Lowry had to return to the locker room due to what seemed to be a lower leg injury.

The injury occurred seconds into the third quarter, and Lowry displayed a noticeable limp on his way to the locker room. In his absence, Josh Richardson is a potential candidate for increased playing time, and Tyler Herro is expected to take on a more significant ball-handling role.

Despite logging 34 minutes in Miami's Christmas Day victory against the 76ers, Robinson is currently contending with an ankle injury in the game's aftermath. The extent of the injury and its potential impact on his availability for upcoming games will likely depend on further assessments and his recovery process.

Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson's stats vs the Warriors

Kyle Lowry has maintained solid performance metrics in the 32 games he has played against the Golden State Warriors, averaging 15.2 points, 6.9 assists, and 4.2 rebounds.

Robinson has demonstrated an impressive scoring ability throughout his matchups with the Warriors, averaging 14 points per game. His shooting percentages have been commendable, with a notable 60.0% field goal percentage, 42.6% from beyond the arc, and a perfect 100.0% from the free-throw line.