Miami Heat Injury Report (Jan. 3): Latest update on Jimmy Butler and Josh Richardson's  availability 

The Miami Heat's injury report continues to look concerning 10 weeks into the 2023-24 NBA season. For Wednesday's game against the LA Lakers, the Heat will be without star player Jimmy Butler, while Josh Richardson is questionable. Haywood Highsmith joins Butler and Dru Smith on the sidelines, while Caleb Martin is doubtful.

The Heat have relied on their depth during this stretch, but the last two games haven't gone their way. Their offensive efficiency has dropped in Butler's absence. Their defense remains solid, and that's what they will likely have to bank on against an unpredictable Lakers team.

The 19-14 Heat enter Wednesday's contest behind four wins in six games, while the 17-17 Lakers are 2-4.

What happened to Jimmy Butler and Josh Richardson?

Jimmy Butler returned a game ago against the Utah Jazz on Dec. 30 from a calf injury.

However, he sustained a foot injury against the Jazz, seemingly a non-contact one, which has forced him to miss the last game against the Clippers and Wednesday's against the Lakers. The Heat have labeled it as a 'foot irritation' injury.

Meanwhile, Josh Richardson is dealing with a left back/facet syndrome and has missed the last four outings.

Here' Miami Heat's full injury report:

Player Injury Status Jimmy Butler Foot irritation Out Haywood Highsmith Concussion protocol Out Caleb Martin Ankle sprain Doubtful Josh Richardson Back/Facet syndrome Questionable Dru Smith Knee injury Out

How to watch Miami Heat vs LA Lakers?

Wednesday's game between the Miami Heat and LA Lakers will be televised nationally by ESPN.

The Heat's TV partner, Bally Sports Sun, will provide local coverage, while Spectrum SportsNet will be the Lakers' associated local TV partner. NBA League Pass will stream the game online for international fans.

The Heat and Lakers faced once before in Miami this season, on Dec. 5. The Heat claimed a 108-107 victory as Anthony Davis went down with a groin injury in the third quarter. Despite the injuries, the Heat are the favorites to win because they are in a better spot than their counterparts.

The Lakers have plenty of glaring weaknesses that are getting exposed nightly by well-coached teams. The Heat are arguably the most well-coached team, so if they can get to a good start, the Lakers might not stand a chance against the Eastern Conference outfit.