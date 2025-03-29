Miami Heat Injury Report: Latest on Andrew Wiggins and Duncan Robinson's status for 76ers game (March 29)

The Miami Heat have turned their 10-game losing streak into a three-game winning streak to secure their stronghold in the 10th spot in the Eastern standings. They now have a 5.5-game advantage over the 11th-placed Toronto Raptors for the final play-in spot.

After a tough 10-game stretch, Miami has peaked at the right time with wins against the Charlotte Hornets, Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks.

The Heat most recently defeated the Hawks 122-112 on Thursday. Tyler Herro led the charge with 36 points, while Bam Adebayo had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins had 16 points as well.

Let’s take a look at the Miami Heat’s injury report ahead of Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Heat have several players on their injury report, with the most significant name being Andrew Wiggins. The newly-acquired forward is dealing with a hamstring injury and didn’t join the team for its three-game road trip.

He arrived in Miami as a part of the deal that sent Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors. Wiggins has played in 15 games for his new team, averaging 19.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks. Barring the rebounding number, all are higher than what he averaged in 43 games with Golden State this season.

Duncan Robinson was another player who didn’t join the Heat for their road trip. He is dealing with a back injury and is out Saturday. He also missed the past two games against the Warriors and Hawks. He averages 11.0 points and 2.5 assists in 68 games this season.

Miami is also without Kevin Love (personal), Nikola Jovic (hand) and Dru Smith (ruptured left Achilles), while Alec Burks is questionable with a back injury.

How and where to watch Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers?

The Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center in Philly. The game will be televised locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia and FanDuel Sports Network - Sun.

Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV. Both require paid subscriptions and can be subject to local blackouts.

