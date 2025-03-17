Miami Heat Injury Report: Latest on Andrew Wiggins and Duncan Robinson's status for Knicks game (March 17)

The Miami Heat are in an absolute free fall down the Eastern Conference standings with just two wins in the past 10 games. They will look to end a seven-game losing streak when they travel to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks on Monday.

Ad

The Heat are coming off of a lopsided 125-91 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Kel’el Ware led the team with 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Bam Adebayo added 18 points. Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins added eight points each.

So, heading into Monday’s game, here’s a look at the Heat’s injury report.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Miami Heat Injury Report

Andrew Wiggins made the move to Miami after he was included in the trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors. Wiggins has had a fairly successful start with the franchise so far, averaging 18.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block in 11 games.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

He struggled in the loss to Memphis, though, putting up just eight points in 22 minutes. He is now listed as questionable for Monday’s game with a lower leg injury. This is a new development and could have been the reason that restricted his playing time against the Grizzlies.

Duncan Robinson, who is dealing with lower back pain, doesn’t feature in the injury report. While this injury hasn’t forced him to miss any games, he was a regular in the Miami Heat’s recent injury reports.

Ad

The Heat will also be without Alec Burks who has been ruled out for the game with a back injury. Nikola Jovic won’t require surgery to fix his fractured right hand but his availability for the rest of the season is up in the air. Dru Smith, meanwhile, is out for the season after rupturing his left Achilles tendon in December.

How and where to watch Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks?

The Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Monday at Madison Square Garden. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN, while MSG and FanDuel Sports Network - Sun will provide local coverage.

Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV. Both require paid subscriptions and can be subject to local blackouts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback