Miami Heat Injury Report: Latest on Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro's status for Hornets game (March 23)

The Miami Heat have the longest losing streak in the league at 10 games. They have not won a game since March 3 when they beat the Washington Wizards 106-90. They have been on an absolute free fall in the Eastern Conference standings and are now placed 10th.

While they are not yet at the risk of falling out of the play-in spots with a 5.0-game lead over the 11th-placed Toronto Raptors, the Heat would do well to their hopes by getting a win against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

Miami is coming off of a close 102-98 loss against the Houston Rockets on Friday. The team was led by Andrew Wiggins’ 30 points, while Kel’el Ware had a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Let’s take a look at the Miami Heat’s injury report ahead of Sunday’s game.

Miami Heat Injury Report

The Heat have a couple of key players on the injury report. Tyler Herro (hip) and Bam Adebayo (sprained left ankle) are questionable for the game.

This is a new injury concern for Herro. He is coming off of a lackluster 3-of-11 shooting performance against the Houston Rockets on Friday. He ended the game with just eight points and six turnovers. He is dealing with a left hip contusion and could be ruled out for the game. Expect more updates on his game status before tipoff.

Herro is having a good season with Miami and made his first All-Star team as well. In 67 games so far, he averaged 23.4 points, 5.6 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

Adebayo had a fairly good game against Houston with 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting. He also had six assists and six rebounds. He sprained his left ankle while setting a screen during Friday’s loss. He wore a sleeve on his left leg and was limping during the team’s annual Family Festival on Saturday, as per the Miami Herald.

Bam Adebayo has played in 68 games this season with averages of 17.6 rebounds, 9.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

Miami will be without Nikola Jovic (right hand) and Dru Smith (left Achilles).

How and where to watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat?

The Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat matchup is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. EDT on Sunday at Kaseya Center in Miami. The game will be televised locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Sun and FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Charlotte.

Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV. Both require paid subscriptions and can be subject to local blackouts.

