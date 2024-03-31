Miami Heat Injury Report: Latest on Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo's status against Washington Wizards (March 31)

The Miami Heat visit the Washington Wizards on Sunday at the Capital One Arena in Washington, with tipoff at 6 p.m. ET. This will be the fourth and final matchup between the two teams, with the Heat leading 2-1, and is included in the NBA's 10-game slate.

The Miami Heat have listed five players on their injury report, including Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, who have been listed as available. The Heat (40-33) bounced back from a 113-92 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday with the historic 142-82 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The 60-point differential marked the biggest in franchise history.

The Heat shot 58.7%, including an impressive 3-point shooting display, going 21-of-39 at 53.8% with a notable 41 assists, which marked the most in franchise history, surpassing their previous mark of 39 set on Apr. 6, 1997.

What happened to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo?

Tuesday's contest was the 22nd time this season in 73 games that Miami was without Butler. His absence was due to a non-COVID-19 illness, preventing him from participating in the team's morning shootaround.

Butler, initially questionable, was eventually downgraded to out around two hours before the game. Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo has played in four of the last five matchups, missing the 107-104 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers due to lower back soreness, which reportedly caused him pain and swelling.

However, he was upgraded to play after initially being listed as questionable against the Pelicans. He contributed a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, logging 30 minutes, albeit in a losing cause.

Miami Heat injury report

Duncan Robinson (back) and Nikola Jovic (knee) are probable, while Caleb Martin (ankle), Tyler Herro (foot) and Josh Richardson (shoulder) are out.

Player Status Injury Duncan Robinson probable back Nikola Jovic probable knee Caleb Martin out ankle Tyler Herro out foot Josh Richardson out shoulder

How to watch Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards?

The Eastern Conference matchup between the Miami Heat and the Washington Wizards tips off at 6 p.m. ET at the Capital One Arena in Washington, with local broadcast on MNMT and Bally Sports Sun for home and away coverage, respectively.

The game will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial. This option can be purchased as a subscription as well.