Miami Heat Injury Report: Latest on Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier's status against Denver Nuggets (February 29)

Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier have been cleared from their team's injury report. They will be available to play in the highly anticipated game against the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets, marking the first meeting of the season series.

Since their 116-104 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 7, the Miami Heat have not played with Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier together. During their absence, the Heat have compiled a 5-1 record, including a streak of five consecutive wins.

In this period, Miami has achieved an offensive rating of 117.4 and a defensive rating of 107.1, culminating in a net rating of +10.3. The team's shooting percentage stands at 48.3%, with a 3-point shooting percentage of 33.3%.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier?

Butler has been sidelined for all but four games this season due to various reasons. He was absent for three games for personal matters. The only game he missed for a reason unrelated to personal matters or injury was against the Sacramento Kings, where he was serving a one-game suspension.

The NBA handed down this suspension for his involvement in an altercation between Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans players during their matchup on Friday.

Expand Tweet

The incident that led to suspensions began when Butler and Pelicans' Naji Marshall engaged in a physical exchange, shoving each other and grabbing at each other's necks while also exchanging words.

Following this altercation, the NBA handed down suspensions to five players across both teams, which included Butler, Marshall, Nikola Jovic, Thomas Bryant and Jose Alvarado.

Terry Rozier sustained a right knee injury during the third quarter of the game against the Boston Celtics on Feb. 11.

The injury happened as Rozier was attempting to drive to the basket, trying to get past defenders Jayson Tatum and Al Horford. Unfortunately, a collision in mid-air prevented him from landing properly.

How to watch Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets?

The inaugural matchup between the 2022-23 champions, Denver Nuggets, and the runners-up, Miami Heat, is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at the Ball Arena in Denver.

This highly anticipated game will be nationally televised on TNT and is part of the NBA's eight-game slate for the evening. For those interested in live-streaming the game, it will be available on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

Viewers can access NBA TV through Fubo TV, which offers a week's free trial, and can also choose to purchase a subscription for continued access.