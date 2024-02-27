Miami Heat Injury Report: Latest on Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier's status against Portland Trail Blazers (February 27)

Miami Heat guards Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier will be game-time decisions for the upcoming contest against the Portland Trail Blazers on the road. They will continue to be evaluated by the medical staff.

Following the 121-110 win over the Sacramento Kings, the Heat extended their winning streak to four. On the other hand, the Blazers have lost eight straight games.

The Heat were without their two guards after being downgraded from questionable to unavailable for the game. Herro missed his first game since his left knee injury, while Rozier missed his fourth straight.

Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier injury updates

Per the latest update from the Heat, Rozier is managing a sprain in his right knee, an injury he incurred during a game against his former team, the Boston Celtics, on Feb 11.

Per Shams Charania, subsequent MRI results revealed no significant damage to his knee.

Charania shared that Rozier's condition will be assessed every week before he receives clearance to play again. He is currently in the third week following his injury.

An MRI showed no structural damage to Herro's hyperextended left knee, suggesting that the shooting guard should be back on the court shortly.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra told the press that Rozier and Tyler Herro are now considered day-to-day by the team's medical staff. They will continue to assess both players until they are cleared to return.

At the moment, they are both likely to sit out in the upcoming contest.

What happened to Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier?

Tyler Herro played in only 36 of the Miami Heat's 57 games before the All-Star break due to health issues. He was out for most of November due to an ankle injury, then faced a shoulder issue and migraines, missing two more games upon his return.

In a late-game moment against the Pelicans on Feb 23, under intense full-court pressure, Herro encountered a mishap.

Attempting to navigate for room while moving the ball up the court, he slipped, leading to his left knee hyperextending. This slip caused him to lose possession and he was visibly in pain, immediately clutching his left knee and remaining down on the floor.

Terry Rozier sustained a right knee injury during the third quarter of the matchup against the Boston Celtics on Feb 11.

The injury occurred while Rozier was driving towards the hoop, aiming to navigate past defenders Jayson Tatum and Al Horford to score, but due to a mid-air collision, he couldn’t land properly.