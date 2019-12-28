Miami Heat News: Pat Riley and co. want fresh start with Dion Waiters

Davion Moore FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

Dion Waiters has had multiple suspensions this season

The Miami Heat are playing well this season and potentially look like a legitimate threat in the East. With the addition of players such as Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro, the Heat find themselves third in the East with a record of 22-8.

As well as things are going for the Heat, there is one situation that has hindered the team (or at least the front office). And that situation is the controversy surrounding Dion Waiters.

On Thursday, Waiters returned to practice after serving a six-game suspension. He practiced with the team and also had a meeting with team president Pat Riley.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Riley met with Waiters, along with James Johnson, and discussed his intention to get a fresh start from both players. Riley wants them to become pieces of the team, which means they could potentially be a part of the Heat rotation.

The Athletic also mentions that the Heat are not opposed to Waiters playing with them despite multiple suspensions. So, they are trying to give him another chance.

Waiters' discipline issues

This season, Waiters has been suspended on three different occasions. His first suspension was at the start of the season for “conduct detrimental to the team". He also received a suspension in November after an incident on a plane. He then received another suspension from the Heat earlier this month. Now that his latest suspension is over, he has a chance to return to the rotation.

Dion Waiters has had a rough season so far, and it has mostly been off the court. A fresh start with the Heat may be what he needs, and fans may see more of him in the future.