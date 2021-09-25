Miami Heat Roster, Key Dates and Preseason Schedule for 2021-22 NBA Season 

The Miami Heat have done some great business during the 2021 NBA Offseason. They have made great use of their resources to construct a title-contending roster.

The Heat made sure they remained focused on filling their needs heading into the 2021-22 NBA season. After getting swept in round one of the playoffs last campaign, it was important for Miami to have the kind of offseason they have had.

Heat Nation @HeatNationCom Bleacher Report gives the Miami Heat’s offseason an A+



Only time will tell how far they will be able to go, though. On that note, let's take a look at the Miami Heat's roster, key dates heading into next season and preseason schedule.

Miami Heat Roster for 2021-22 NBA Season

The Miami Heat acquired Kyle Lowry this offseason via sign-and-trade deal with the Toronto Raptors.

The Miami Heat's marquee signings this offseason were longtime targets Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker. Both fill immediate needs for the Heat. Lowry is expected to lead the team as their floor-general and offensive creator, while Tucker will bolster the team's defense.

Heat Nation @HeatNationCom Sports Illustrated ranks Kyle Lowry as the 40th best player in the NBA



The workload for Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo will be significantly less this time, which will help them perform more freely. The Heat also added some quality role players. Here's a look at what their roster looks like for the 2021-22 NBA season:

Player Name: Position: Years in the NBA: Jimmy Butler Forward 10 Bam Adebayo Center 4 Kyle Lowry Guard 15 Duncan Robinson Guard 3 PJ Tucker Forward 10 Tyler Herro Guard 2 KZ Okpala Forward 2 Markieff Morris Forward 10 Dewayne Dedmon Center 8 Max Strus Guard 2 Victor Oldaipo Guard 8 Gabe Vincent Guard 2 Omer Yurtseven Center R Marcus Garrett (Two-way) Guard R Caleb Martin (Two-way) Forward 2

The Miami Heat managed to re-sign sharpshooter Duncan Robinson to a five-year deal and Victor Oladipo to a one-year deal. Both could prove to be crucial role players for the team, along with new signing Markieff Morris.

Key dates for Miami Heat entering the 2021-22 NBA season

Media Day: September 27th, 2021 - Monday.

Training Camp Start Date: September 28th, 2021 - Tuesday.

Season Opener: Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat (October 21st, 2021 - Thursday, 8:00 PM ET).

Miami Heat preseason schedule and dates

The Miami Heat will play six preseason games before they proceed to start their 2021-22 NBA season. The first preseason game will be against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena in Miami. Here's the full schedule:

Date and Time Match TV Monday, 10/04/2021, 7:30 PM ET Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat Bally Sports Sun Thursday, 10/07/2021, 10:00 PM ET Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets ESPN 2, Bally Sports Sun Friday, 10/08/2021, 8:30 PM ET Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs Bally Sports Sun Monday, 10/11/2021, 7:30 PM ET

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat Bally Sports Sun Thursday, 10//14/2021, 7:00 PM ET Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Bally Sports Sun Friday, 10/15/2021, 6:30 PM ET

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat ESPN 2, Bally Sports Sun

The Miami Heat will have games against the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs on the road. The last two fixtures will be taking place at the FTX Arena in Miami. All preseason games can also be viewed online via NBA League Pass with a subscription

The Miami Heat's opening game of the new season will be against the defending champs Milwaukee Bucks at home on October 21st. The match will be televised live on Bally Sports and can also be viewed online via NBA League Pass. You may click here to check out the full schedule.

Edited by Rohit Mishra