Miami Heat Roster, Key Dates and Preseason Schedule for 2021-22 NBA Season 

The Miami Heat have done some great business during the 2021 NBA Offseason. They have made great use of their resources to construct a title-contending roster.
The Heat made sure they remained focused on filling their needs heading into the 2021-22 NBA season. After getting swept in round one of the playoffs last campaign, it was important for Miami to have the kind of offseason they have had.
Only time will tell how far they will be able to go, though. On that note, let's take a look at the Miami Heat's roster, key dates heading into next season and preseason schedule.
Miami Heat Roster for 2021-22 NBA Season
The Miami Heat's marquee signings this offseason were longtime targets Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker. Both fill immediate needs for the Heat. Lowry is expected to lead the team as their floor-general and offensive creator, while Tucker will bolster the team's defense.
The workload for Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo will be significantly less this time, which will help them perform more freely. The Heat also added some quality role players. Here's a look at what their roster looks like for the 2021-22 NBA season:
The Miami Heat managed to re-sign sharpshooter Duncan Robinson to a five-year deal and Victor Oladipo to a one-year deal. Both could prove to be crucial role players for the team, along with new signing Markieff Morris.
Key dates for Miami Heat entering the 2021-22 NBA season
Media Day: September 27th, 2021 - Monday.
Training Camp Start Date: September 28th, 2021 - Tuesday.
Season Opener: Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat (October 21st, 2021 - Thursday, 8:00 PM ET).
Miami Heat preseason schedule and dates
The Miami Heat will play six preseason games before they proceed to start their 2021-22 NBA season. The first preseason game will be against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena in Miami. Here's the full schedule:
The Miami Heat will have games against the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs on the road. The last two fixtures will be taking place at the FTX Arena in Miami. All preseason games can also be viewed online via NBA League Pass with a subscription
The Miami Heat's opening game of the new season will be against the defending champs Milwaukee Bucks at home on October 21st. The match will be televised live on Bally Sports and can also be viewed online via NBA League Pass. You may click here to check out the full schedule.