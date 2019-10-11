Miami Heat: 3 things to expect ahead of the 2019-20 NBA season

The Miami Heat selected the highly-rated Tyler Herro with their first-round pick in the draft earlier this summer

The Miami Heat failed to qualify for the postseason in two of the past three seasons and the organization lost Dwyane Wade to retirement back in April. Wade's departure was expected to mark the beginning of a much-needed rebuild, although the Heat managed to complete an unlikely sign-and-trade to acquire four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler.

With Butler now on board, Miami enters the new season with renewed confidence of competing in a weak Eastern Conference, and Pat Riley has outlined his intent to land a second star to field alongside Butler.

Due to this, plenty is going on within the organization, and here we will take a look at three things that could happen ahead of the 2019-20 season.

#1 Tyler Herro will compete for a starting spot

The Heat selected Tyler Herro with the 13th pick overall in this summer's NBA Draft, and the teenager is viewed as an exciting talent within the franchise. Despite his immense potential, it was initially believed that Herro would feature prominently from the bench, although the young shooting guard has earned calls for a starting spot following an excellent summer.

In his NBA preseason debut, Herro managed 18 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists, along with a steal and a block. His all-round performance earned plenty of plaudits, and he once again featured heavily as the Heat beat the Hornets two days later.

After years of fielding one of the oldest teams in the NBA, the Heat need to embrace youth, and Herro could be fast-tracked into the first team. Ultimately, if he continues his preseason form over the next week, it wouldn't be a shock if the Wisconson native begins the season as a starter.

