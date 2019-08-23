Miami Heat Rumors: Bradley Beal interested in Miami move, Goran Dragic trade vital to landing second star and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 76 // 23 Aug 2019, 06:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bradley Beal continues to be linked with a move to the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat entered the summer with the retirement of Dwyane Wade hanging over the franchise. However, Pat Riley and the Heat quickly improved the mood around Miami by completing an unlikely sign-and-trade for Jimmy Butler. The addition of one of the East's best players has raised expectations for the franchise, and anything short of a playoff finish will be considered a huge failure.

Riley also remains among the most ambitious executives in the NBA, and the Heat are expected to make further moves as the season progresses. Riley remains keen to attract further stars to play alongside Butler, and the Heat will be among the NBA's most active teams. So, with plenty going on, here are all the latest Miami rumors you need to know.

#1 Bradley Beal is interested in heading to Miami

Bradley Beal's future in Washington is uncertain

The Washington Wizards remain desperate to sign Bradley Beal to a new long term deal, although the shooting guard has yet to respond to the organization's $111 million contract offer. Due to the Wizards' inability to contend in a weakened Eastern Conference, many inside the NBA have suggested that Beal's long-term future lies away from Washington, and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald believes that the Heat will be among the teams that the All-Star will consider:

But if Beal decides to move on from Washington and become a free agent in 2021, the associate — who requested anonymity because he’s not authorized to speak on Beal’s behalf — said he expects the Heat to receive serious consideration.

While Beal won't hit free agency until 2021, the Wizards may opt to trade their most valuable asset if he reveals his desire to leave the franchise. The 26-year-old is coming off the best season of his career, averaging 25.6 points, 5.5 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game.

1 / 3 NEXT