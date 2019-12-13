Miami Heat Rumors: J.J. Redick trade is possible, update on Miami's pursuit of Chris Paul and more

Chris Paul is among the notable names that have been linked with a move to Miami

The Miami Heat produced a stunning comeback against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, improving their season record to 18-6. Following a better than expected start to the campaign, Miami are well in the mix to secure home-court playoff advantage, and Erik Spoelstra's team has yet to taste defeat on their own court (11-0).

Nevertheless, the Heat front office remains eager to lure a second All-Star to play alongside Jimmy Butler, and the organisation is likely to be among the most active teams in the coming months. So, with the potential for plenty to happen, here we take a look at the latest Miami trade rumors you need to know:

#3 Chris Paul is unlikely to join the Heat this season

Chris Paul has been strongly linked with a trade to the Heat

Chris Paul was sent to the Oklahoma City Thunder during the offseason as the Houston Rockets completed a blockbuster trade for Russell Westbrook. Paul has been among OKC's best performers during the opening months of the season, although at 34, he doesn't fit in with their timeline to win and the front office is expected to pursue a trade.

Dating back to the summer, the Heat were touted as a possible trade destination, although NBC Sports’ Tom Haberstroh reports that Miami are unlikely to make a move for the veteran:

As it stands now, the Heat aren't expected to make a run at Paul, per multiple sources. They like their locker room chemistry and aren't actively looking to shake it up. More importantly, Paul's contract complicates Miami's potential future.

Paul is currently among the NBA's highest earners and is owed $44.2m during his age-36 season. Nevertheless, the point guard remains a solid performer and is this season averaging 15.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game.

